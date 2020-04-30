Jeremy Wagner, single person, hereby conveys to Dane Jaster and Katherine Jaster, as jt ten, E1/2 SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 25, Twp. 137, Rg. 35.

Samantha Trill, single person, hereby conveys to Elizabeth Jean King, single person and Jennifer Rose King, single person, Lot 15 of Block 7 in Peake and Murray’s Subdivision of Peak’s Second Addition to Wadena.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation, hereby conveys to Eric Olson, NW1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 34, Twp. 136, Rg. 34.

Jessica Keppers, a single person, hereby conveys to Kimberly A. Frame, single person, SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 2, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.

City of Wadena, hereby conveys to Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corporation, Lots 31, 32, 33, 34, 35 36 and 38, Block 1, Folkestad’s East; AND Lot 6 of Block 5, Folkestad’s East; AND Lot 37, Block 1, Folkestad’s East, EXCEPT that part of Lot 37, Block 1, described as: commencing at the SW corner of Lot 37; thence E on and along the S line of Lot 37 90’ to the SE corner of said Lot 37, thence N along the E line 20’; then NWtly to a point on W line of Lot 37 that is also the SE corner of Lot 38; thence S along the S line of Lot 37 40’, more or less, to the point of beginning.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs, hereby conveys to Jeremy Georges and Jodi Georges, E1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 9, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.