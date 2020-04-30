The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from May 4- May 8:
Jeremy Wagner, single person, hereby conveys to Dane Jaster and Katherine Jaster, as jt ten, E1/2 SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 25, Twp. 137, Rg. 35.
Samantha Trill, single person, hereby conveys to Elizabeth Jean King, single person and Jennifer Rose King, single person, Lot 15 of Block 7 in Peake and Murray’s Subdivision of Peak’s Second Addition to Wadena.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, hereby conveys to Eric Olson, NW1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 34, Twp. 136, Rg. 34.
Jessica Keppers, a single person, hereby conveys to Kimberly A. Frame, single person, SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 2, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.
City of Wadena, hereby conveys to Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corporation, Lots 31, 32, 33, 34, 35 36 and 38, Block 1, Folkestad’s East; AND Lot 6 of Block 5, Folkestad’s East; AND Lot 37, Block 1, Folkestad’s East, EXCEPT that part of Lot 37, Block 1, described as: commencing at the SW corner of Lot 37; thence E on and along the S line of Lot 37 90’ to the SE corner of said Lot 37, thence N along the E line 20’; then NWtly to a point on W line of Lot 37 that is also the SE corner of Lot 38; thence S along the S line of Lot 37 40’, more or less, to the point of beginning.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, hereby conveys to Jeremy Georges and Jodi Georges, E1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 9, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.
David J. Line and Melissa Kunza, married to each other, hereby conveys to Susan Y. Adams, Lot 6 of Merickel’s Subdivision of part of Block 2 in Merickel’s Addition to Wadena; AND Part of Lot 5 described as: beginning at the NW corner of said Lot 5, thence S on W line there 105’ to N line of Howard Ave; thence Etly on this line 38.7’; thence NEtly with inside angle of 89 deg 49’ 34.9’ to E line of said Lot; thence N on this line 93’ to S line of Garfield Ave; thence W on this line 50’ to point of beginning. EXCEPT part of Lot 5 of of Merickel’s Subdivision of part of Block 2 in Merickel’s Addition to Wadena.