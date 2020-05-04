Shawn Hegarty and Shelly Hegarty, h&w, hereby conveys to Bradyn Sickels, single person, Lot 7 of Block 7 in Sleepers Addition to Wadena.

Jonathan A. Nevala, Spec Administrator of Estate of Audrey Mae Samuelson, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Jake M. Lahti and Jenna Lahti, h&w as jt ten, Lot 4 and the E 50’ of Lot 3 of Block 1, Kronholm Estates.

James Vogel and Mary Ellen Vogel, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Tanner D. Roberts, single and Mary Kate Caulfield, single, S 990’ of SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 23, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.

Dwayne R. Eilers, aka Dwayne R. Eilers, II, single person, hereby conveys to RBP, LLC, N1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 18, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.

RBP, LLC, hereby conveys to Matthew B. Peterson, N1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 18, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.

Eric M. Kueker and Vicki Kueker, h&w, hereby conveys to Ryan J. Jacobson and Jennifer A. Jacobson, h&w as jt ten, E1/2 SE1/4 in Section 23, Twp. 135, Rg. 34.

Brian E. Sharp and Sandra M. Sharp, h&w, and Jeremy J. Sharp, single person, hereby conveys to Sandra Lutgen, E 100’ of Lot 1 of Block 6 in Whitney & Murray’s Outlots to Sebeka.