The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from April 20- May 1:
Shawn Hegarty and Shelly Hegarty, h&w, hereby conveys to Bradyn Sickels, single person, Lot 7 of Block 7 in Sleepers Addition to Wadena.
Jonathan A. Nevala, Spec Administrator of Estate of Audrey Mae Samuelson, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Jake M. Lahti and Jenna Lahti, h&w as jt ten, Lot 4 and the E 50’ of Lot 3 of Block 1, Kronholm Estates.
James Vogel and Mary Ellen Vogel, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Tanner D. Roberts, single and Mary Kate Caulfield, single, S 990’ of SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 23, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.
Dwayne R. Eilers, aka Dwayne R. Eilers, II, single person, hereby conveys to RBP, LLC, N1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 18, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.
RBP, LLC, hereby conveys to Matthew B. Peterson, N1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 18, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.
Eric M. Kueker and Vicki Kueker, h&w, hereby conveys to Ryan J. Jacobson and Jennifer A. Jacobson, h&w as jt ten, E1/2 SE1/4 in Section 23, Twp. 135, Rg. 34.
Brian E. Sharp and Sandra M. Sharp, h&w, and Jeremy J. Sharp, single person, hereby conveys to Sandra Lutgen, E 100’ of Lot 1 of Block 6 in Whitney & Murray’s Outlots to Sebeka.
Harold C. Harrison and Marjorie Marie Mohs-Harrison, hereby conveys to H & M Farms, All that part of the NE1/4 NW1/4 and the N 4 rods of the SE1/4 NW1/4, lying W of BNRR former 100’ wide branch line right of way as described in #171339 and the N 4 rods of the SW1/4 NW1/4, all in Section 27, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.