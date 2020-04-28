Douglas A. Bjerke, single person, hereby convey to Joel Hintzen, Lots 3 and 4 of Block 9 in Sleeper’s Addition to Wadena.

BHH Property Management, Inc, hereby conveys to Kirk A. Orr and Mariah A. Graham, as jt ten, Lot 1 of Block 2 in Eastside Addition.

Thomas G. Belland and Marie E. Belland, married to each other, hereby conveys to Keith G. Johnson and Jane E. Johnson, married to each other, as jt ten, all that part of Lot 13 of Block 2 of Ristinen’s Addition to Menahga, lying Etly of described line; AND Lots 14 and 15 of Block 2 of Ristinen’s Addition to Menahga.

Robert Iken, II, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Nellie Viola Heern, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Caleb J. Ament and Stanley R. Ament, as jt ten, Part of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 5, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as: beginning at the point of intersection of the Etly line of Second St NE, with the Stly line of Birch Avenue, run thence SWtly, in Etly line of Second St NE, 75’; thence SEtly, parallel with Stly line of Birch Ave, 150’; thence NEtly, parallel with Etly line of Second Street NE, 75’ to Stly line of Birch Avenue; thence NWtly in Stly line of Birch Ave, 150’ to point of beginning.

David M. Lindquist and Kristina M. Lindquist-Abel, aka Kristina M. Lindquist, married to each other, hereby conveys to Maria Y. Miller and Marcia Y. Miller, as jt ten, N 40’ of Lot 14 and all of Lot 15, Block 1, Stearns Addition to Wadena Village.

Regina Thorson, aka Regina G. Thorson, aka Regina Gail Thorson, single person, hereby conveys to Christopher Walgren and Sarah Walgren, as jt ten, Part of Block 2 in Stuart’s Second Addition to Wadena, also described as the S 75’ of Block 2 in Stuart’s Second Addition to Wadena.

Mid Central Federal Savings Bank, hereby conveys to Brian B. Labs, Lot 8 of Block 1 in Merickel’s Addition to Wadena. Also a parcel in the S 28’ of the Lot 11 of Block 1 of Merickel’s Addition to Wadena, less W 83’ thereof, described as: with a point on the S line of Lot 11, 68.3’ W of SE corner as the point of beginning, thence N 28’ and parallel with the W line of said Lot 11; thence E and parallel with the S line of Lot 11, 20.01’; thence S through the existing garage on the center of the Party Wall, 28’ to the S line of Lot 11; thence W on this line 20.01’ to the point of beginning.

Brian B. Labs and Nancy A. Labs, h&w, hereby conveys to Jeremy A. Engebretson, Lot 8 of Block 1 in Merickel’s Addition to Wadena. Also a parcel in the S 28’ of Lot 11 of Block 1 of Merickel’s Addition to Wadena, less W 83’ thereof, , described as: with a point on the S line of Lot 11, 68.3’ W of SE corner as the point of beginning, thence N 28’ and parallel with the W line of said Lot 11; thence E and parallel with the S line of Lot 11, 20.01’; thence S through the existing garage on the center of the Party Wall, 28’ to the S line of Lot 11; thence W on this line 20.01’ to the point of beginning.

Jeffrey E. Tams, single person hereby conveys to Brian Waller, All that part of Lot 1 of Block 2 in Twin Lakes Beach, which lies Wtly of a line described as: commencing at a point on the N side of the public road, which adjoins said Lot 1 on the S, which point is 50’ Wtly of the SE corner of said Lot 1; thence Ntly to a point on the high water mark of Upper Twin Lakes, which point is 35.6’ Wtly from the Etly line of said Lot 1.

Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands, LLC, hereby conveys to Emily M. Pete, single person, NE1/4 SW1/4 and SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.

Peter J. Geis and Iris E. Geis, h&w, hereby conveys to Wegscheid Properties, LLC, Lots 10 and 11 of Block 1 Town of Wadena.

Jody L. Roe, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Sharon L. Robinson, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Carol A. Carroll, Lot 1 of Block 1, Merickel’s Addition and the S 30’ of Lot 6 of Block 42, Northern Pacific Addition to the Town of Wadena.