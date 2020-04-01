Calvin Carlson and Sharon Carlson, h&w, hereby convey to Walter S. Warner, Lots 44, 45, 46 and 47 in Auditor’s Plat of Nimrod Townsite.

Roggenkamp Properties, LLC, hereby conveys to Rudy Yglesias and Cody Yglesias, as jt ten with rights of survivorship, Stly 25’ of Ntly 82’ of Lot 6 in Schwartz Addition to Wadena.

Bruce R. Grondahl, aka Bruce Grondahl, and Kitty A. Grondahl, h&w; and Kevin C. Grondahl, aka Kevin Grondahl and Margaret H. Grondahl, h&w, hereby convey to Tanner J. Enberg, SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 7, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.