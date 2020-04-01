The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from March 30- April 3:

  • Calvin Carlson and Sharon Carlson, h&w, hereby convey to Walter S. Warner, Lots 44, 45, 46 and 47 in Auditor’s Plat of Nimrod Townsite.

  • Roggenkamp Properties, LLC, hereby conveys to Rudy Yglesias and Cody Yglesias, as jt ten with rights of survivorship, Stly 25’ of Ntly 82’ of Lot 6 in Schwartz Addition to Wadena.

  • Bruce R. Grondahl, aka Bruce Grondahl, and Kitty A. Grondahl, h&w; and Kevin C. Grondahl, aka Kevin Grondahl and Margaret H. Grondahl, h&w, hereby convey to Tanner J. Enberg, SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 7, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.

  • Unity Bank hereby conveys to Todd R. Tollefson and Christine M. Tollefson, spouses, married to each other, as jt ten, Lot 1, Block 1, Pine Ridge Estates.