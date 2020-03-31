The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from March 23 - 27:
Trinity Junes, single person, hereby conveys to Wayne E. Montag and Patricia A. Montag, h&w as jt ten, beginning at a point described as the NE corner of the NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 29, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, thence 24 rds S, thence 24 rds W, thence 24 rds N, thence 24 rds E to point of beginning, all lines parallel with above 40 lines.
Donald Lafferty and Paulette Lafferty, h&w, hereby convey to Mitchell S. Steffens, that part of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 23, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, and that part of Govt Lot 3 of Section 26, Twp. 135, Rg. 35 lying and being Etly of the following described line: Commencing at the intersection of the Etly right-of-way line of Leaf River Road and the line of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of said Section 23; thence Stly along the Etly right-of-way line Leaf River Road to the Ntly most corner of Lot 7, Block 5, Wadena Golf Course Lots; thence S 49° 25’ 34” E along the NEtly line of Lot 7, Block 5, Wadena Golf Course Lots, and its SEtly extension, to a point which is 650’ E of the W line of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of said Section 23; thence S on and along a line which is 650’ E of and parallel with the W line of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of said Section 23, and 650’ E of and parallel with the W line of Govt Lot 3 of said Section 26, to the SEtly line of Govt Lot 3 of said Section 26 and there terminating.
Cynthia L. Borchert, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Floyd S. Hansen, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Kaisa R. Nelson, Lot 9 of Block 20 in the Town of Wadena.
Jeffrey G. Iverson and Katharine C.H. Iverson, married to each other, hereby conveys to Kristina L. Anderson, Lot 3 of Block 1 in Scenic Simon Lake and Outlot C in Scenic Simon Lake, together with a non- exclusive easement for ingress and egress across tracts.
Thomas J. Speed and Cheryl A. Speed, h&w, hereby conveys to Jamie L. Hestera, Lot 8 of Block 4 in Southbrook.
Myron M. Fiemeyer and Joan M. Fiemeyer, married to one another, hereby conveys to Bradley J. Rasmus and Jon D. Eide, as jt ten, W1/2 NW1/4 and W1/2 E1/4 NW1/4 of Section 1, Twp. 138, Rg. 33.