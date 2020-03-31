Donald Lafferty and Paulette Lafferty, h&w, hereby convey to Mitchell S. Steffens, that part of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 23, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, and that part of Govt Lot 3 of Section 26, Twp. 135, Rg. 35 lying and being Etly of the following described line: Commencing at the intersection of the Etly right-of-way line of Leaf River Road and the line of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of said Section 23; thence Stly along the Etly right-of-way line Leaf River Road to the Ntly most corner of Lot 7, Block 5, Wadena Golf Course Lots; thence S 49° 25’ 34” E along the NEtly line of Lot 7, Block 5, Wadena Golf Course Lots, and its SEtly extension, to a point which is 650’ E of the W line of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of said Section 23; thence S on and along a line which is 650’ E of and parallel with the W line of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of said Section 23, and 650’ E of and parallel with the W line of Govt Lot 3 of said Section 26, to the SEtly line of Govt Lot 3 of said Section 26 and there terminating.