Geraldine A. Holland, as Trustee of the Geraldine A. Holland Revocable Trust, hereby conveys to Mark A. Haug and Tracy A. Haug, as jt ten, Lot 21 of Block 6 in Folkestad’s East.

Michael R. Harrison and Rebecca R. Harrison, h&w, hereby convey to Dale F. Schmitz and Lora L. Schmitz, as jt ten, E1/2 NE1/4 of Section 18, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.

Melissa A. Lorentz, single person, hereby conveys to L & L Properties, LLC, Lot 9 in Sunny View Addition to Wadena.

Christopher R. Erickson and Laicy M. Erickson, h&w, hereby convey to Patrick J. Graif and Darcy L. Graif, as jt ten, The W 100’ of the N 150’ of Lot C in Lloyd’s Outlots Addition to Sebeka.

Shawna Kovach, nka Shawna T. Nymeyer and Jeffrey C. Nymeyer, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Brooke Martinez and Justin Martinez, spouses married to each other, as jt ten, The E 150’ of the N 133’ of Lot 6, Block 18, Vetsch’s Addition to Staples.

Bryan H. Carry, single person, hereby conveys to Natasha Dumpprope and Spencer Dumpprope, married to each other as jt ten, W 1076’ of Government Lot 6 in Section 32, Twp. 134, Rg. 32, lying N of the E-W township road to the river’s edge; AND Part of Government Lot 6 and Government Lot 8 of Section 32, Twp. 134, Rg. 32, lying within a strip of land 245’ wide measured Stly, SEtly and SWtly from and at right angles to and parallel with the Stly right of way line of Thomastown Twp. Rd #7; AND that part of Government Lot 8 of Section 32, Twp. 134, Rg. 32, described as: the E 280’ lying N of the N right of way line of the existing E-W Twp. Rd and lying S of the river’s edge of the Crow Wing River.

Elena Marie Thiede, Personal Representative of the Estate of Michael Scott Welle, Single/Decedent, hereby conveys to BillyJoe F. Pierce, single person, N1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 30, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.