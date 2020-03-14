Lori R. Anderson, single person, hereby conveys to Megan L. Huotari, Lot B in Lloyd’s Outlots Addition to Sebeka.

Troy M. Meech and Peggy Sue Meech, married to each other, hereby conveys to Audie Tesch, SE1/4 of Section 18, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.

Shirley A. Edeburn, Trustee of the Arvid G. Edeburn and Shirley A. Edeburn Revocable Trust Agreement, conveys to John D. Jensen and Keri L. Jacobson-Jensen, as jt ten, S 55’ of Lot 5 of Block 2, except the W 8’ thereof, in Peake and Murray’s Subdivision of Peake’s Second Addition to Wadena.

Brooke M. Erler and Deja C. Billigmeier, as Co-Special Administrators of the Estate of Daniel F. Battenfeld, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Adam W. Widdicombe, all that part of Outlot 5 in E.P. Lane’s Addition to Menahga and all that part of the Stly 20’ of Fourth Ave now vacated, between Lane Street, (aka Lake Street and Elm Ave SE), and Park Street, (aka Fern Ave SE), as originally laid out in E.P. Lane’s Addition to Menahga.