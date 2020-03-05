The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County Feb. 18 - 28.
- Jon C. Wiegand and Elaine R. Wiegand, spouses who are married to each other, hereby conveys to Thomas A. Seely, an unmarried person, Part of Government Lot 4 of Section 23, Twp. 136, Rg. 33, described as: begin at the SE corner of said Lot and thence run N on the E line thereof a distance of 500’; thence run W parallel with the S line of lot to the middle of the channel of the unnamed creek flowing generally NWtly across a part of said lot; thence following the middle of the channel of said creek to Crow Wing River, thence run SEtly along the Etly bank of the Crow Wing River to the S line of said lot; thence run E along said S line to the point of beginning.
Ella Kuha, single person, hereby conveys to Judy C. Blaedon and Terrence D. Fredrickson, as jt ten, Lot 10 of Block 1 in Slover & Anderson’s Addition to Sebeka.
Eileen M. Malone, single person, hereby conveys to Steven J. Malone and Jaime L. Malone, as jt ten, NE1/4 and N1/2 SE1/4 of Section 34, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, AND that part of the NW1/4 of Section 34, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, lying and being Etly of a line parallel to and 1 rod Etly of the centerline of the main tract of the BNRR as originally located and construction upon, over and across said NW1/4; AND that part of the 100’ wide RR ROW, now discontinued, being 50’ on each side of the centerline of the main tract as originally located over and across the N1/2 SW1/4 and the SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 34, and that part of the 200’ wide RR ROW, now discontinued, over and across the NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 34, all in Twp. 136, Rg. 35, except commencing at the NE corner of said NE1/4, thence W along the N line thereof, 300’; thence S parallel with the E line thereof, 860’; thence E parallel with the N line thereof, 300’; thence N on the E line thereof, 860’ to the point of beginning, reserving unto grantors an easement over and across the S 355’ of the N 1215’ of the E 150’ for access to and the right to maintain water well.
Timothy J. Schwartz, as Pers Rep of the Estate of Carl L. Albin, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Marisol Torres, single person, W 113.33’ of S 420’ of NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.