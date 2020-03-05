Eileen M. Malone, single person, hereby conveys to Steven J. Malone and Jaime L. Malone, as jt ten, NE1/4 and N1/2 SE1/4 of Section 34, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, AND that part of the NW1/4 of Section 34, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, lying and being Etly of a line parallel to and 1 rod Etly of the centerline of the main tract of the BNRR as originally located and construction upon, over and across said NW1/4; AND that part of the 100’ wide RR ROW, now discontinued, being 50’ on each side of the centerline of the main tract as originally located over and across the N1/2 SW1/4 and the SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 34, and that part of the 200’ wide RR ROW, now discontinued, over and across the NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 34, all in Twp. 136, Rg. 35, except commencing at the NE corner of said NE1/4, thence W along the N line thereof, 300’; thence S parallel with the E line thereof, 860’; thence E parallel with the N line thereof, 300’; thence N on the E line thereof, 860’ to the point of beginning, reserving unto grantors an easement over and across the S 355’ of the N 1215’ of the E 150’ for access to and the right to maintain water well.