The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County Feb. 10 - Feb. 14
Cory D. Oehlke and Rachael M. Oehlke, h&w, hereby conveys to Kyle D. Petermeier and Mackenzie L. Petermeier, as jt ten, Lot 13, Block 4, Southbrook.
State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Jensen Family Real Property Trust, NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 10, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Richard Bell, SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Scott R. Kangas and Cheri A. Kangas, married to each other, as jt ten, NW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 26, Twp. 136, Rg. 34.
Michael Weyer and Joy Weyer, h&w, hereby conveys to John I. Pajari, Lot 10 of Block 34 in Northern Pacific Addition to the Town of Wadena.