The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County Feb. 3 - Feb. 7
Marilyn L. Szczech as Trustee of the Gerald L and Marilyn L. Szczech Living Trust, hereby conveys to AshLee C. Ervin-Tupper, Lots 11 and 12 of Block 39 in Northern Pacific Addition.
Cathy Lynn Steward and Todd James Steward, Sr., w&h hereby conveys to Colby D. Schmidt and Kara A. Collom, as jt ten; Lot 5 of Block 3 in Sleeper’s Addition to Wadena.
Duane A. Lien and Mary Lou Lien, h&w, hereby conveys to Cameron Prushek, Lot 3 of Block 3 in Hosner’s 5 th Addition to Wadena.
State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Hillsboro Inlet, LLC, Lot 3 of Block 5 in Odlands Pine Acres 4 th ; Lot 2 of Block 5 in Odlands Pine Acres 4th ; Lot 4 of Block 4 in Odlands Pine Acres 4th ; and Lot 10 of Block 1 in Odlands Pine Acres 3 rd.
State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Cindy L. Collison, Section 26, Twp. 136, Rg. 33, part lying N of 238 th St as laid out on Apr 4, 2017.
Candy M. Snyder, single person, hereby conveys to Jeremy Winkle and Jessica Winkler, a jt ten, Lot 4 of Block 2 in Gronlund’s Addition to Sebeka; AND part of the SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of Sec 34, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, described as: beginning at the NW corner of Lot 4 of Block 2 in Gronlund’s Addition to Sebeka; thence N 0 deg 45 min 35 sec E to the S line of 10 th St NW; thence E along the S line of 10 th St NW a distance of 132’; thence S 0 deg 45 min 35 sec W to the NE corner of said Lot 4; thence W along the N line of said Lot 4 a distance of 132’ to the point of beginning.