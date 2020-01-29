Lu Ann C. Weniger, Robert Weniger, married to one another, Sheila L. Gades, Mark Gades, married to one another, Jess Finck, single person, Evonne Sargent and Kirk Sargent, married to one another, hereby conveys to Daniel Brown, A tract of land in The SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 17, Twp. 135, Rg. 34, described as: starting at a point which is located a distance of 15 rods E from SW corner of SW1/4 SW1/4, on the S line of said quarter; thence E on the S line of the SW1/4 a distance of 49 rods; thence N on a line parallel with the W line of the SW1/4 a distance of 28.75 rods; thence W on a line parallel with the S line of the SW1/4 a distance of 49 rods; thence S on a line parallel with the W line of the SW1/4 a distance of 28.75 rods to the point of beginning.