The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County Jan. 27-31:
Jerome B. Miller and Susan J. Miller, h&w, hereby conveys to Jonathan D. Miller, Government Lot 3 of Section 2, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, EXCEPT that portion which lies N of the centerline of the Red Eye River.
Richard Todd Grotberg, single person, hereby conveys to Ricky R. Pederson and Jenny J. Pederson, as jt ten, Lot 48 in auditor’s Plat of Nimrod Townsite, EXCEPT part of Lot 48 containing 0.30 acres; and Lot 49 in Auditor’s Plat of Nimrod Township.
Paul V. Ness and Alyssa Ness, h&w; and Cynthia A. Ness, single person, hereby conveys to Joseph J. Miner and Theresa M. Miner, as jt ten, Lot 4 of Siesta Park.
David J. Lester and Carolyn A. Lester, as Trustees of the David J. Lester and Carolyn a. Lester Living Trust, hereby conveys to Robert P. Storry and Jenna Storry, fka Jenna Smith, as jt ten, E1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 AND E1/2 E1/2 W1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4, all in Section 25, Twp. 134, Rg. 34.
Betty Warren, fka Betty Lake, single person, hereby conveys to Ryan Richter, Lot 9 of Block 2 in Olson’s Addition to Sebeka.
Lu Ann C. Weniger, Robert Weniger, married to one another, Sheila L. Gades, Mark Gades, married to one another, Jess Finck, single person, Evonne Sargent and Kirk Sargent, married to one another, hereby conveys to Daniel Brown, A tract of land in The SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 17, Twp. 135, Rg. 34, described as: starting at a point which is located a distance of 15 rods E from SW corner of SW1/4 SW1/4, on the S line of said quarter; thence E on the S line of the SW1/4 a distance of 49 rods; thence N on a line parallel with the W line of the SW1/4 a distance of 28.75 rods; thence W on a line parallel with the S line of the SW1/4 a distance of 49 rods; thence S on a line parallel with the W line of the SW1/4 a distance of 28.75 rods to the point of beginning.