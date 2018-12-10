The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County Jan. 21-24:
- Terrill Jasicki, single person, hereby conveys to Adam Lundsten and Suzanne Lundsten, spouses married to each other as jt ten, W1/2 W1/2 NW1/4 of Section 13, Twp. 138, Rg. 34, EXCEPT that part beginning at the NW corner of the NW1/4 NW1/4; thence E 467’ parallel with Co Rd 18; thence S 467’ parallel with the W section line; thence W 467’ parallel with Co Rd 18; thence N 467’ along W section line to the point of beginning.
- Debra Marie Larson, single person and James Glen Larson, single person, hereby conveys to Shane R. Madsen, NW1/4 SW1/4 and N 86.27’ of SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 10, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.
- Bradley Carlson and Jacqueline Carlson, h&w, hereby conveys to Brett Carlson, Lot 8 of Block 1 in Blueberry Addition..