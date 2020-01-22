Gladys A. Finck, unremarried widow; Richard D. Finck and Deborah K. Finck, h&w; David W. Finck, single person; hereby conveys to Kimmy K. Ditsworth, Lot 1 of Block 1 in Park View.

Martha A. Huhta and Ernest Huhta, w&h, hereby conveys to Anna M. Waaraniemi, single woman and Ruth Potter, single woman, as jt ten, Lot 8 and the W ½ of Lot 2 of Block 2 in Powers’ First Addition to Menahga.

Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands, LLC, hereby conveys to Mark W. Sperling and Bonnie A. Sperling, h&w as jt ten, SE1/4 NE1/4 and SW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 17, Twp. 137, Rg. 34; together with a 33’ wide easement for ingress, egress and utility purposes over and across the NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 17, Twp. 137, Rg. 34.

Sama Farms, LLC, hereby conveys to R.D. Offutt Farms Co, SW1/4 of Section 17, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.