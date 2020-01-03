Richard Johnson, Jr, unmarried individual, and Tammy Honeymann, unmarried individual, hereby convey to Taylor Investment Company, LLC, Lot 2, Block 1, First Addition to High View Estates.

DBD DGRP 17 LLC, hereby conveys to BAKE THAT DOLLAR LLC, Outlot 1 and the Ntly 57 ½’ of Outlot 2, more accurately described as follows: Beginning at the NE corner of Outlot 2; thence in a SEtly direction along the E line of Outlot 2 for 57 ½’; thence at right angles in a SWtly direction parallel with the N line of Outlot 2 to the W line of Outlot 2; Thence N along the W line of Outlot 2 to the NW corner of Outlot 2; thence in a NEtly direction along the N line of Outlot 2 to the point of beginning, being in Outlots Addition to the Village of Menahga, also described as Jones Outlots Addition to the Village of Menahga, EXCEPT an easement to the State of Minnesota for a highway along the E line of said land.

Audrey Nelson, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Wallace J. Thompson, decedent, single at the time of death, hereby conveys to Megan M. Haber, single woman, Lot 4, Block 3, First Addition to High View Estates.