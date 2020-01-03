The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County Jan. 6 - 10:
Richard Johnson, Jr, unmarried individual, and Tammy Honeymann, unmarried individual, hereby convey to Taylor Investment Company, LLC, Lot 2, Block 1, First Addition to High View Estates.
DBD DGRP 17 LLC, hereby conveys to BAKE THAT DOLLAR LLC, Outlot 1 and the Ntly 57 ½’ of Outlot 2, more accurately described as follows: Beginning at the NE corner of Outlot 2; thence in a SEtly direction along the E line of Outlot 2 for 57 ½’; thence at right angles in a SWtly direction parallel with the N line of Outlot 2 to the W line of Outlot 2; Thence N along the W line of Outlot 2 to the NW corner of Outlot 2; thence in a NEtly direction along the N line of Outlot 2 to the point of beginning, being in Outlots Addition to the Village of Menahga, also described as Jones Outlots Addition to the Village of Menahga, EXCEPT an easement to the State of Minnesota for a highway along the E line of said land.
Audrey Nelson, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Wallace J. Thompson, decedent, single at the time of death, hereby conveys to Megan M. Haber, single woman, Lot 4, Block 3, First Addition to High View Estates.
John D.K. Paulson, spouse of Lisa J. Paulson, and Lisa J. Paulson, spouse of John D.K. Paulson, hereby convey to Kelsey L. Browne and Tanner R. Budke, as jt ten, all that part of the NW1/4 SE1/4 of Sec 3, Twp 134, Rg 35, described as follows: Commencing at the NE Corner of the NW1/4 SE1/4 of said Section 3; thence on an assumed bearing of S 89° 34 min 26 sec W along the N line of said NW1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 51.99’ to the point of beginning of the tract to be described; thence S 00° 43 min 44 sec E a distance of 505.04’; thence S 89° 59 min 21 sec W a distance of 867.97’; thence N 00° 43 min 44 sec W a distance of 498.76’ to the N line of NW1/4 SE1/4; thence N 89° 34 min 26 sec E along the said N line a distance of 867.91’ to the point of beginning and there terminating.