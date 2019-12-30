Karen L. Pederson, an unmarried adult, hereby conveys to Thomas J. Pederson and Martha J. Pederson, h&w as jt ten, E1/2 of NE1/4 and N1/2 of SE1/4 of Section 32, Twp. 135, Rg. 33, less and except W 20 rods of S 8 rods of NW1/4 SE1/4 of said Section 32; AND S1/2 SE1/4 of Section 32, Twp. 135, Rg. 33, less and except: W 20 rods of N 4 rods of SW1/4 SE1/4 of said Section 32.

Allan D. Lynk and Karen L. Johnson, h&w, hereby conveys to Gary L Fischer and Paula R. Fischer, as jt ten, That part of the S1/2 SE1/4 of Section 19, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, included in the following described tract, to wit: part of the SE1/4 of Section 19, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, described as follows, to wit: commencing at the NE corner of said SE1/4, thence S along E line thereof, 865’ to the point of beginning; thence continue S on the E line 720’; thence W and parallel with the N line of said SE1/4 605’; thence N and parallel with the E line, 720’; thence E parallel with the N line, 605’ to the point of beginning.

JM No 1, LLC, hereby conveys to Clifford J. Aldrich, S 352’ of SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 1, Twp. 134, Rg. 35; Except the E 598’ thereof; AND W 400’ of E 598’ of S 352’ of SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 1, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, subject to public road right of way.

Matthew J. Wedde and Lindsay A. Wedde, h&w, hereby conveys to L &J Properties of Wadena, LLC, E 25’ of N 100’ of Lot 1, Block 7, Original Townsite of the Town of Wadena, AND N 100’ of W 25’ of Lot 1 and the N 100’ of the E 5’ of Lot 2, Block 7 in the Town of Wadena, together with a perpetual right of way across the N 10’ of the S 50’ of Lot 1 and the N 10’ of the S 50’ of the E 5’ of Lot 2, Block 7 in the Town of Wadena.

Steven C. Peterson and Cindy L. Peterson, h&w, hereby conveys to Paul Gruber and Denise Gruber, h&w as jt ten, The NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 35, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, together with a 30’ wide easement for ingress and egress over and across part of the SW1/4 NW1/4 and the NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 35, Twp. Twp. 138, Rg. 35.