The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County Dec. 9 -13:
- Craig L. Wood and Cynthia M. Wood, h&w, hereby convey to Dennis L. Martin and Eileen L. Martin, as jt ten, Lot 30, Block 1, Folkestad’s East.
- Wade Moenkedick, single person, hereby conveys to Christopher B. Mertens and Jessica L. Mertens, as jt ten, 3 acres of the SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 27, Tw/p. 134, Rg. 33, described as: commencing at the SE corner of said SW/4 NW1/4; thence W 35 rods; thence N 14 rods; thence E 35 rods; thence S 14 rods to the point of beginning which is also described as the S 14 rods of the E 35 rods of the SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 27, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.
- William B. Spear and Rachael L. Spear, h&w, hereby convey to Downtown Leasing, LLC, Lot 8 and S ½ of Lot 9 of Block 3, Peake and Murray’s Subdivision of Peake’s Second Addition.
- Craig A. Ideker and Maureen D. Ideker, h&w, hereby convey to Dale Schmitz and Lora Schmitz, SW1/4 NE1/4; SE1/4 NW1/4 and E 66’ of NW1/4 NE1/4; all in Section 18, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, containing 82 acres; with an easement for ingress and egress across E 66’ of NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 18, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, reserved onto seller. Ronald Mills, single person, hereby conveys to DLF Properties, LLC, W1/2 SE1/4, Section 20, Twp. 137, Rg. 34.
- Troy S. Wangsness and Rebecca J. Wangsness, h&w, hereby convey to William B. Spear, Jr. and Rachael L. Spear, as jt ten, The West 700’ of the North 433’ of the NE1/4 of Section 23, Twp. 134, Rg. 35.
- Levi Nelson and Kori Nelson, married to each other, hereby convey to Ricky Walz, part of the NW1/4 of the NW1/4 of Sec 35, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, described as follows: Beginning at the NW corner of said NW1/4 of the NW1/4; thence S 523’ parallel with the W section line to the point of beginning of tract to be described; thence E 800’; thence N 273’; thence W 800’ to the W section line; thence S 273’ to the point of beginning; AND the S 50’ of the N 250’ of the W 800’ of the NW1/4 of the NW1/4 of Sec 35, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- Gerald L. Moss, aka Gerald G. Moss, and Linda J. Moss, h&w, hereby convey to Sara Cronk, Lot 8, Block 1 in Folkestad’s First Addition to the Village of Wadena.
- Arlis J. Kern, single person; Melissa Lawson and Daniel Lawson, w&h; Brian Kern and Janine Kern, h&w; Rebecca J. Wangsness and Troy S. Wangsness, w&h; Jodi Becker and Randy Becker, w&h; and Stephany Duncombe and Daniel Duncombe, w&h; hereby convey to Rebecca J. Wangsness and Troy S. Wangsness, as jt ten, The S1/2 of SE1/4 of Section 1, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.
- Paul D. Anderson and Janet A. Anderson, spouses who are married to each other, as jt ten, hereby conveys to Charles D. Ross and Mary K. Holm spouses who are married to each other, as jt ten, Lot 3 of Block 1 in Sunrise Acres.
- Linda L. Smith, a single person, hereby conveys to Glen F. Meyer and Debra L. Meyer, h&w, an undivided 1/3 interest as jt ten; Paul E. Gruber and Denise M. Gruber; h&w, an undivided 1/3 interest as jt ten; and Steven F. Gruber, married person, an undivided 1/3 interest, SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 35, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, together with a 30’ wide easement for ingress and egress over and across part of the SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 35, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- Michael Louis Bernstetter, single person, hereby conveys to Christopher S. Trombley, SW1/4 of Section 19, Twp. 136, Rg. 34, aka Government Lots 3 & 4, and E1/2 SW1/4, EXCEPT W 300’ of N 300’ of S 860’ of W 955’ and E 655’ of N 278’ of S 860’ of W 955’ of Government Lot 4 in Section 19, Twp. 136, Rg. 34; containing 6.25 acres.