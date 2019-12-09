The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County:
- Karen A. Pederson, single person, hereby conveys to Douglas E. Schwartz and Cindy L. Schwartz, as jt ten, Part of the NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 16, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the NW corner of Sec 16; thence Etly along the N line of said Section a distance of 483.79’ to the point of beginning; thence Stly at right angles to the last described line a distance of 450.93’; thence Etly at right angles to the last described line a distance of 486.50’; thence Ntly at right angles to the last described line a distance of 450.93’ to the said N line; thence Wtly along said N line a distance 486.50’ to the point of beginning.
- Chad J. Peterson, single person, hereby conveys to Brent A. Peterson, that part of the SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 32, Twp. 137, Rg. 34, described as: commencing at the N ¼ corner of said Section 32; thence S 00 deg 19 min 29 sec E along the N-S ¼ line of said Section a distance of 4735.03’ to an iron monument on said N-S ¼ line, also being the point of beginning; thence S 89 deg 31 min 44 sec E a distance of 466.75’ to an iron monument; thence S 00 deg 19 min 29 sec E a distance of 466.75’ to an iron monument on the Ntly row of parcel #202 on MNDOT ROW Plat 80-2, thence N 89 deg 31 min 44 sec W along said Ntly row, a distance of 466.75’ to the intersection of said N-S ¼ line; thence N 00 deg 19 min 29 sec W along said N-S ¼ line a distance of 466.75’ to the point of beginning.
- Arnold Matson and Barbara Matson, h&w, hereby conveys to Firehall Apartments, LLC, Lots 18, 19 and the W 110’ of Lots 16 and 17 of Block 3 in the Townsite of Menahga, EXCEPT that part described as: commence at the NE corner of said Lot 16 and run W on the N line of said Lot a distance of 30’ to the point of beginning; thence continue W on said N line a distance of 40’; thence run S in a line parallel to the E line of said Lots 16 and 17 a distance of 29’; thence run E in a line parallel to said N line of Lot 16 a distance of 40’; thence run N to the point of beginning.
- John Byron Larson and Amanda Lynn Larson, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Katelyn J. Jindra, single person, Part of the NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 11, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as: beginning at a point on the N line of above 40, 247.5’ E of the NW corner thereof; thence E on the N line of said 40, 165’; thence S parallel with the W line of said 40, 264’; thence W parallel with the N line of said 40, 165’; thence N 264’ to the point of beginning.
- Nicholas J. Novak and Amy Schneider-Novak, married to each other, hereby conveys to Terry Johnson and Teresa Johnson, as jt ten, NE1/4 NE1/4, except E1/2 E1/2 thereof, of Section 21, Twp. 137, Rg. 35.
- Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands, LLC, hereby conveys to Jeffrey Paul Dietman, SW1/4 NE1/4 and SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
- Eugene Wicht and Diane Wicht, h&w, and Ronald M. Wicht, Trustee of the Ronald M. Wicht Revocable Trust Agreement and Kathleen A. Wicht, Trustee of the Kathleen A. Wicht Revocable Trust Agreement, hereby conveys to Kenneth J. Mudek and Carol L. Mudek, as jt ten, N1/2 NE1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.
- Gavin R. Burns and Sara Burns, h&w, hereby conveys to Jeremy Holck, Undivided ½ interest in the NE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 2, Twp. 136, Rg. 33, together with a non-exclusive easement for ingress, egress and utility purposes over the E 33’ of W1/2 SW1/4 of Section 2, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.
- Calvin F. Carlson and Sharon L. Carlson, h&w, hereby conveys to Corey Miller, S1/2 SW1/4 of Section 35, Twp. 136, Rg. 34.
- Denise J. Bramer, single person, hereby conveys to Raye D. Ludovissie, aka Ray David Ludovissie and Rebecca l. Ludovissie, aka Rebecca Lynn Ludovissie, as jt ten, Lot 9, EXCEPT Stly 20, thereof; Lot 10 and Lot 11, EXCEPT the Ntly 20’ of Etly 90’ thereof; and the Wtly 54’ of Lot 12, all in Block 10 in Smith’s Second Addition to Verndale.
- P & W Properties of Wadena, LLP, hereby conveys to James S. Stoneman and Tracey L. Stoneman, as jt ten, Part of Lot 3 of block 1 in Arnold Olson Addition, described as: commencing at the NW corner of Lot 1, Block 1, Arnold Olson Addition and thence W on the N line of said Lot 3 61’ to the point of beginning; thence continue Wtly on the N line thereof, 206.54’ to the NW corner of said Lot 3; thence S 20 deg 56’ 56” E 266.01’ to the SW corner of said Lot 3; thence E along the S line of said Lot 3 to a point immediately S of the point of beginning, thence at right angles N to the point of beginning, EXCEPT the S 40’ thereof.