The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County:
- Doris M. Mittag, single person, hereby conveys to Anthony J. Wegscheid and Jacqueline K. Wegscheid, as jt ten, That part of Lots 8 and 9 of Block 1 in the Town of Wadena, described as: commencing at the Ntly most corner of said Lot 9; thence SWtly along the NWtly line of said Lot 9 a distance of 40’; thence SEtly and parallel with the NEtly lines of said Lots 9 and 8 a distance of 100’ to the SEtly line of said Lot 8; thence NEtly along the SEtly line of said Lot 8 a distance of 40’ to the NEtly line of said Lot 8; thence NWtly along the NEtly lines of said Lots 8 and 9 a distance of 100’ to the point of beginning; AND the S 100’ of Lots 8 and 9 of Block 1 in the Town of Wadena.
- Penny Mac Loan Services, LLC, hereby conveys to Daniel Joseph Kallevig, Lot 1 of Auditor’s Plat of the NW1/4 of Section 32, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, except that part thereof lying and being N of a line which is 660’ S of and parallel to the N line of said Lot 1.
- West Central Telephone Association, hereby conveys to the City of Sebeka, Lots 1 and 2 of Block 11 in Original Townsite of Sebeka.
- Marylee I. Coats, single person, and Connor A. Snitker and Marcela Y. Snitker, h&w, hereby conveys to Marco Gomez and Brook Gomez, as jt ten, Lots 1 and 2 of Block 8 in the Townsite of Verndale.
- Pamela M. Gierke, as Trustee of the Pamela M. Gierke Revocable Trust hereby conveys to Joshua D. Bursch and Britney L. Bursch, as jt ten N 628.58’ of Government Lot 3, aka the Fractional NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 30, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, EXCEPT a 16’ strip of land off N side for road or cartway, with grantors right of reversion.
- Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands, LLC, hereby conveys to Brandon Kessler and Arrysa Kessler, h&w as jt ten, NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 17, Twp. 137, Rg. 34, reserving a permanent non-exclusive 33’ easement for ingress, egress and utility purposes over and across the NE1/4 NE1/4, subject to 179th Ave right of way.
- Judy A. Young, as Trustee of the Judy A. Young Real Estate Trust, hereby conveys to John H. Christensen and Tamara Christensen, as jt ten, W 115’ of Block 8 in Vetsch’s Addition to Staples.
- Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands, LLC, hereby conveys to Norman J. Steffens and Mary L. Steffens, h&w as jt ten, an undivided ½ interest; in tenancy in common with Gregory Scott Eull and Nancy Ann Eull, h&w as jt ten, an undivided ½ interest, NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 27, Twp. 138, Rg. 34, and SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 27, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.
- Roxanne M. Johnson and Lynn Johnson, married to one another; Valerie E. Luedke and Steven B. Luedke, married to one another; Todd W. Haataja and Elaine M. Haataja, married to one another; Tammy L. Schantzen, single person; Lisa O. Kako and Kenneth Kako, married to one another; and Elaine M. Haataja, single person, hereby conveys to Kalle J. Koski and Sadie M. Sellin, as jt ten, Lots 13 and 14 in Block 1 of Odlands Pine Acres Fifth.
- Matthew J. Carkhuff, single person, hereby conveys to Jeffrey T. Springer and Cody J. Springer, as jt ten, A part of NW14/ SW1/4 of Section 5, in Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as from the point where the N line of Elm Ave would intersect E line of First St NE, in the Village of Wadena, if said Street were extended Ntly, run 50’ SEtly in N line of Elm Ave, to the point of beginning; thence NEtly, parallel with E line of First Street, if extended, 150’; thence SEtly, parallel with N line of Elm Ave, 50’; thence SWtly, parallel with E line of First St NE, if extended 150’; to N line of Elm Ave; thence NWtly 50’ to the point of beginning.
- Michael A. Lamberg, single, hereby conveys to Vergene L. Hendrickson, NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 12, Twp. 137, Rg. 35.
- Daniel L. Korfe and Donna L. Korfe, a married couple, hereby conveys to Duane Leroy Korfe, Lots 3 & 4 and the N 21’ of Lot 1, Block 1 in Smith’s First Addition to the Townsite of Verndale.
- Joel W. Danielson and Charlotte A. Danielson, Trustees of the Trust Agreement of Joel and Charlotte Danielson, hereby conveys to Chad J. Peterson, NE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 32, Twp. 137, Rg. 34; AND SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 32, Twp. 137, Rg. 34, EXCEPT part of the SW1/4 containing 2 acres; AND SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 32, Twp. 137, Rg. 34, EXCEPT four tracts; Also EXCEPT highway and rights of way.
- Joel Heinen and Tammy Heinen, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jody G. Bjornson and Jeanne M. Bjornson, married to each other, as jt ten, All that part of the S 450’ of Outlot 3 of Odland’s Shady Shore on Lower Twin Lake lying Etly of the centerline of Lodge Drive, together with a non-exclusive easement to use Lots 1 and 2 of said Odlands Shady Shore on Lower Twin Lake for docking purposes, to be used jointly with owners of Outlot 3 and to be reserved to be appurtant to that part of the S 450’ of Outlot 2 of Odlands Shady Shore Lower Twin Lake lying Wtly of the centerline of Lodge Drive.