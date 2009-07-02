The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County in the past week:
- Austin Johnson, single person, hereby conveys to Lee N. David, Trustee of the Lee N. Davis Revocable living Trust, Lot 6 of Block 11 in the Townsite of Sebeka, EXCEPT the S 56’ thereof, with an easement for ingress and egress over the N 10’ of S 56’ of said Lot 6.
- LD Development Company, LLC, hereby conveys to RBA Properties, LLC, That part of the Burlington Northern Railroad lying within that part of the SE1/4 SE1/4 of Sec 6 and lying within that part of NE1/4 NE1/4 of Sec 7, all being within Twp. 134, Rg. 35, commencing at the Etly most corner of Blk 7, Orig Townsite of Wadena; thence N 27 deg 40’17” E assumed bearing along the NEtly extension of the SEtly most line of said Blk 7 a distance of 80’ to a point on the SWtly most line of said BNRR, said point being the point of beginning of the land to be described; thence continuing N 27 deg 40’17” E along the NWtly row line of 1 st ST SE, a distance of 126.02’ to a line 50’ SWtly of the center line of the BNRR Stly main track; thence N 62 deg 15’42” W along said line 50’ SWtly of the Stly main tract, a distance of 298.01 to the SEtly row line of Hwy 71; thence S 27 deg 44’31” W along said SEtly row line 126.02’ to the aforesaid SWtly line of the BNRR; thence S 62 deg 15’42” E along said SWtly line, 298.97’ to the point of beginning; containing 0.86 acres more or less.
- The Bank of New York Mellon, fka The Bank of New York as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Bear Stearns Alt-A Trust 2005-1, hereby conveys to Jeffrey Kenneth Norling, a married person, Lot 4 of Block 2 in First Addition to High View Estates.
- Leonard G. Finch and Brenda S. Finch, h&w, hereby conveys to Kelly M. Roggenkamp and Susan Roggenkamp, as jt ten, Lot 1 in Lampert’s First Addition to Wadena.
- Lillie Ann Niskanen, single person, hereby conveys to Sean R. Smuda and Rae M. Beastrom, as jt ten, SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 6, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.
- Sean R. Smuda and Rae M. Beastrom, both single person, hereby conveys to Jonathan D. Zellmer and Morgan A. Zellmer, as jt ten, SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 6, Twp. 137, Rg. 33; together with a non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress and utilities over, across and along the existing road in the SW corner of the SE1/4 SE1/4 of Sec 6, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.
- Fordyce Allen Crandall, single person, hereby conveys to David R. Johnson and Theresa M. Johnson, as jt ten, Lots 17, 18 and S1/2 of Lot 16 of Block 7 in Townsite of Menahga.
- Patrick Eric Gaustad, single person, hereby conveys to Joshua Seelhammer and Andrea Seelhammer, as jt ten; W 60.5’ of Lot 1 and the W 60.5’ of N1/2 of Lot 2 of Block 15 in Original Townsite of the Village of Wadena.
- Larry L. Murphy, single person, hereby conveys to Kent Edward Leukuma, Part of Reserve Lot A, Halvorson’s Outlots to Menahga, described as: commencing at the NW corner of Lot 3, Halvorson’s Outlots to Menahga, thence SWtly on the N line of a 20’ alley in Halvorson’s Outlots to Menahga, 320’ to the point of beginning; thence continue S on said N line of said alley, 220’ to the E line of Lot 9, Halvorson’s Outlots to Menahga, thence NWtly on the E line of said Lot 9 as extended NWtly, 200’; thence NEtly and parallel with the N line of said alley, 220’; thence SEtly and parallel with the E line of Lot 9 as extended, 200’ to the point of beginning.
- Joseph E. Hallermann and Lois E. Hallermann, married to each other, hereby conveys to Emily J. Lindberg, S 69’ of N 977.25’ of E 200’ of part of SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 7,Twp. 134, Rg. 35, lying Etly of GNRR ROW; also the S 100’ of the N 1077.25’ of the E 200’ of that part of the SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 7, Twp.1 34, Rg. 35 lying Etly of GNRR ROW, EXCEPT tract.
- Wade Kelly Lyman, single person, hereby conveys to Kent Schmidt and Shaneen Schmidt, as jt ten, Government Lot 1 and the NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 18, Twp. 136, Rg. 35. Together with a 20’ easement for ingress and egress over and across part of the NE1/4 of Section 18, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, AND together with a 20’ wide easement for ingress and egress over and across part of the NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 18, Twp. 136, Rg. 35.
- Rodney Anderson and Janice Anderson, h&w, Ian Anderson, single person; Wally Anderson, aka Walter Anderson and Lucinda Anderson, h&w, and Barbara Jean Larson and Ronald Larson, w&h, hereby conveys to Kevin Holm, SW1/4 of Section 6, Twp. 134, Rg, 33, Except a part of NW1/4 SW1/4; And except a part of the SW1/4 SW1/4, subject to existing highways; AND except a part of the N1/2 SW1/4, all in Section 6, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.
- Franklin T. Makela, aka Franklin Makela and Barbara M. Makela, married to each other, hereby conveys to Trent S. Berttunen, S1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 9, Twp. 138,Rg. 35, lying E of RR ROW; together with and subject to an easement for ingress and egress over and across a strip of land 66’ wide which strip of land lines directly E of RR ROW and commences on the N line of the NW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 9, Twp. 138, Rg. 35 and runs to the S line of the N1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 of said Section 9.