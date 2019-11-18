The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County:
- David A. Frenette and Linda M. Frenette, married to each other, hereby convey to Matthew L. Holden, Government Lot 2 in Section 11, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, except that part platted as Tappe’s Sunset Beach and Blueberry Lake View Addition.
- Patrick S. Plautz and Sheila A. Plautz, h&w, hereby convey to Brittany A. Dunn and Patrick M. Dunn, as jt ten, Lot 3 of Block 16 in the First Addition to Townsite of Wadena, EXCEPT that part of Lot 3 of Block 16 in the First Addition to the Townsite of Wadena, which lies Ntly of the Wtly extension of the N line of the Stly 120’ of Lots 1 and 2 of Block 16 in the First Addition to the Townsite of Wadena.
- Ronald N. Bender and Judith A. Bender, h&w, hereby convey to James R. Merickel and Jane M. Merickel, Trustees of the Jane M. Merickel Living Trust, that part of Lots 28 and 29 in Pleasant View addition to Wadena, lying E of center line of Co Ditch #2, W of Block 2 of Rowe’s Addition to Wadena, and S of the N line of Lot 17 in Pleasant View Addition to Wadena, extended Wtly to center line of Co Ditch #2, EXCEPT N 110.7’ thereof.
- Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands LLC, hereby conveys to Michael Diemer and Melissa Diemer, h&w as jt ten, SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 1, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
- Oothoudt Hunting Property LLC, hereby conveys to Joshua M. Peterschick and Heather R. Lokker-Peterschick, h&w as jt ten, NE1/4 SE1/4 and NW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 14, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.
- Joel Ewert and Janet Ewert, spouses married to each other, hereby convey to Brandon Kenneth Myers and Natasha P. Myers, N 600’ of W 600’ of NW1/4 SW1/4 Section 20, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
- Jason K. Burg and Abby G. Burg, h&w, hereby convey to Kristopher O. Clark, Lot 9, Block 1 in Merickel’s Addition to Wadena. Margaret L. Rathcke, single person, hereby conveys to Joseph Schmitz and Lynette Schmitz, as jt ten, Lot 1, Block 2, Plat of First Revision of part of Nimrod.