The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County Nov. 4 - 8:
- Tim W. Petersen and Anita J. Petersen, married to each other, hereby conveys to Taylor B. Carlson and Aleashia L. Carlson, as jt ten, SE1/4 NE1/4 and E1/2 SE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 136, Rg. 34.
- Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands, LLC, hereby conveys to Sheila M. Mork, single person and Andrew J. Peterson, single person, as jt ten, Government Lot 1 (NE1/4 NE1/4), SE1/4 NE1/4 and NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 1, Twp. 137, Rg. 34.
- Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands, LLC, hereby conveys to Jeffery Mark Crabtree and Joan Marie Crabtree, married to each other, as jt ten, SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 10, Twp. 137, Rg. 34.
- Bonnie J. Anderson, single person, hereby conveys to Andrew Donavon Engen and Molly Park Engen, as jt ten, NE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 24, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.
- Bonnie J. Anderson, single person, hereby conveys to Andrew Donavon Engen and Molly Park Engen, as jt ten, NW1/4 SE1/4, S 200’ of Government Lot 5 of the Auditor’s Plat of the NW1/4 SW1/4, Except that portion of said Lot 5 which lies S & W of CSAH #30 and Lot 3 of Auditor’s Plat of the NW1/4 SW1/4, all in Section 24, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.
- David N. Johnson and Melissa D. Johnson, h&w, hereby conveys to Michael Moen and Kaitlin Moen, as jt ten, NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 28, Twp. 137, Rg. 35. JL Trees, LLC, hereby conveys to Kathleen L. Browne, Government Lots 5 and 6 of Section 24, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.