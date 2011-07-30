The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from Oct. 28 - Nov. 1:
- Ronald Mills, a single person, hereby conveys to Kimberly L. Stafki and Leonard W. Stafki, SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 137, Rg. 34.
- Thomas L. Suhl and Sue C. Suhl, h&w, hereby conveys to Gary M. Fortney and Diane E. Fortney, as jt ten, Lot 6 of Block 55 in Northern Pacific Addition to the Town of Wadena.
- Shane M. Anderson Suan K. Anderson, married to each other, hereby conveys to Rhea Wenschlag and Willie Wenschlag, as jt ten, Lot 2 of Block 1 of Wildwood.
- John Desrocher, aka John R. Desrocher, single person, hereby conveys to Randy J. Shequen, single person and Bernard Hendricks, married person, as jt ten, Part of the NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 29, described as follows: commencing at the NW corner of said Section 29 and thence East, assumed bearing along the N line of Section 29, a distance of 924’; thence S parallel with the E line thereof 200’; thence W parallel with the N line there 500’ to the point of beginning; thence E parallel with the N line thereof 265’; thence S parallel with the E line 67.5’; thence W parallel with the N line 265’; thence N parallel with the E line 67.5’ to the point of beginning; AND commencing at the NW corner of said Section 29; thence E assumed bearing, along the N line of said Section 29 a distance of 924’; thence S parallel with the E line 200’; thence W parallel with the N line 500’; thence S parallel with the E line 67.5’; thence E parallel with the N line 265’ to the point of beginning; thence W parallel with the N line 265’; thence S parallel with the E line to the N right of way line of TH #10; thence S 62 deg 14’ 21” E along said N line 226.02’; thence NEtly in a straight line to the point of beginning.
- Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands, LLC, hereby conveys to Bade Properties, LLC SW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- Richard A. Baso and Sandra J. Baso, h&w, hereby conveys to Ernest R. Huhta and Martha A. Huhta, as jt ten, Outlot 2 in Outlots to Village of Menahga, EXCEPT the N 57 ½’ and EXCEPT the Stly 100’ of Outlot 2 in Outlots to the Village of Menahga, EXCEPT the Etly 290’ of the Stly 100’ of Outlot 2.
- James J. Makela and Janet M. Makela, married to each other, hereby conveys to Wade Marjama and Linda Marjamaa and Burt Marjamaa, as jt ten, Government Lot 7 of Section 6, Twp. 137, Rg. 34.
- Teresa A. Schauer, personal representative of the Estate of Milo A. Schauer, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Helen I. Hall, Lot 13 of Block 2 in Merickel’s Addition to Wadena.
- Ericka A. Anderson, fka Erika A. Meech and Riley T. Anderson, spouses married to each other, as jt ten, hereby conveys to Brianna L. Cronk and Mark D. Cronk, spouses married to each other, as jt ten, Lot 1 of Block 10 in Sleeper’s Addition to Wadena.
- Pamela Jenson, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Rosemary Stevens, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Norman Schultz Jr, and Shirley Schultz, as jt ten, Lot 5 and the S 4’ of Lot 6 in Rice’s revision of Lots 2, 3, and 4 of Block 2 of Cokley’s Addition to Wadena.
- Stephanie P. Nelson, aka Stephanie P. Ament, and Kevin D. Nelson, h&w, hereby conveys to Aaron Ellingworth and Elizabeth Ellingworth, as jt ten, Lot 2 of Block 1 in Northgate Estates.