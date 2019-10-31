The following property transfers were recorded Oct. 21 - 25 at the Wadena County Recorder's Office:
- Robert D. Tieman and Deette M. Tieman, h&w, hereby conveys to Cassie M. Hayes and Aaron W. Hayes, as jt ten, Lots 13, 14 and 15 of Block 2 in Smith’s Addition to the Townsite of Verndale.
- Donde Properties, LLC, hereby conveys to Sheldon Sagedahl and Lita Sagedahl, as jt ten, A peninsula of land in part of the SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 138, Rg. 33, described as: commencing at the SE corner of said SE1/4 NW1/4; thence N 89 deg 56’ 59” W assumed bearing along the S line of said SE1/4 NW1/4 a distance of 190’ more or less to the Wtly shoreline of the Crow Wing River and the point of beginning of the tract to be herein described; thence continuing N 89 deg 56’ 59” W along said S line a distance of 997’; more or less to the Etly shoreline of the Crow Wing River; thence NEtly and Etly along said shoreline to the most Ntly part of said peninsula; thence continuing along said shoreline, now being the Wtly shoreline of the Crow Wing River, Etly, SEtly and Stly to the point of beginning, together with a 33’ wide non-exclusive and appurtenant easement for ingress, egress and utility purposes over and across part of Section 8, Twp. 138, Reg. 33.
- Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands, LLC, hereby conveys to Cheri S. Peterson and Lars A. Peterson, spouses married to each other, as jt ten, SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands, LLC, hereby conveys to Mary Kay Reynolds, single person, NW1/4 NW1/4 and SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 29, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.
- Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands, LLC, hereby conveys to Renneberg Holdings, LLC, SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- Mid-Central Federal Savings Bank, hereby conveys to Sandra K. Schill, Lot 6 of Schwartz Addition EXCEPT the N 82’ thereof.
- Sandra K. Schill, single person, hereby conveys to Jeffrey Springer, Lot 6 of Schwartz Addition EXCEPT the N 82’ thereof.
- William J. Stearns and Audrey J. Stearns, h&w, hereby conveys to Cory D. Oehlke and Rachael M. Oehlke, as jt ten, Lot 2 of Block 1, Park View Estates and that part of Lot 3 of Block 1, Park View Estates described as: beginning at the NE corner of said Lot 3, thence Wtly along the N line of said Lot 3 to the NW corner of said Lot 3; thence Stly along the Wtly line of said Lot 3 a distance of 50.015’; thence Etly to a point on the Etly line of said Lot 3 which is a distance of 50.8’ Stly of the NE corner of said Lot 3; thence Ntly along Etly line of said Lot 3 to the point of beginning.
- Merlin J. Bruns and Julie A. Bruns, as Trustees of the Merlin J. Bruns and Julie A. Bruns Revocable Trust, hereby conveys to Ashley Ylitalo, single person, W 160’ of E 510’ of Government Lot 3 of Section 23, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- Benjamin Marotte and Kelly K. Marotte, married to each other, hereby conveys to Brad Christensen and Diane Christensen, as jt ten, NW1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 19, Twp. 138, Rg. 34, EXCEPT the N 330’ thereof; AND the NE1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 19, Twp. 138, Rg. 34, EXCEPT the N 330’ thereof; AND EXCEPT the SE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 19, TOGETHER with a 33’ non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress over and across the E 33’ of the N 33’ of the NE1/4 SW1/4 and TOGETHER with a 33’ non-exclusive easement over and across the SE1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4, all in Section 19, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.
- Julmar Properties, LLC, hereby conveys to David A. Katz, Lot 5 and the W1/2 of Lot 5, Block Five, E.P. Lane’s Addition to Menahga.
- Larry L. Murphy, a single person, hereby conveys to Mark A. Josephson, Lot 8 Halvorson’s Outlots to Menahga, AND part of Reserve Lot A, Halvorson’s Outlots to Menahga, described as: commencing at the NW corner of Lot 3, Halvorson’s Outlots to Menahga, thence SWtly on the N line of a 20’ alley in Halvorson’s Outlots to Menahga, 320’ to the point of beginning; thence continue S on said N line of said alley, 220’ to the E line of Lot 9, Halvorson’s Outlots to Menahga, thence NWtly on the E line of said Lot 9 as extended NWtly, 200’; thence NEtly and parallel with the N line of said alley, 220’; thence SEtly and parallel with the E line of Lot 9 as extended, 200’ to the point of beginning.
- Jeffrey R. Hoemberg and Sheila A. Hoemberg, married to each other, hereby conveys to James S. Nathan, Jr., Outlot A in Merickel’s Industrial Park.
- Leonard J. Miller and Donna Miller, h&w, hereby conveys to Mary L. Freeman and David A. Freeman as Trustees of the Trust Agreement of Mary L. Freeman, All that part of Lot 7, Block 1, Riverside Acres, except and less the W 50’ thereof, which lies E of described line; AND all that part of Lot 7, Block 1, except and less the W 50’ which lies W of described line.