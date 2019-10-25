The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County in the week of Oct. 14:
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to City of Wadena, Lot 1 of Block 6 Folkestad’s East.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to City of Wadena, Lot 2 of Block 5 in Folkestad’s East.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to City of Wadena, Lot 3 of Block 5 in Folkestad’s East.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to City of Wadena, Lot 4 of Block 5 in Folkestad’s East.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to City of Wadena, Lot 5 of Block 5 in Folkestad’s East.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to City of Wadena, Lot 6 of Block 5 in Folkestad’s East.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to City of Wadena, Lot 34 of Block 1 in Folkestad’s East.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to City of Wadena, Lot 35 of Block 1 in Folkestad’s East.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to City of Wadena, Lot 36 of Block 1 in Folkestad’s East.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to City of Wadena, Lot 38 of Block 1 in Folkestad’s East.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to City of Wadena, Lot 28 of Block 1 in Folkestad’s East.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to City of Wadena, Lot 29 of Block 1 in Folkestad’s East.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to City of Wadena, Lot 31 of Block 1 in Folkestad’s East.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to City of Wadena, Lot 32 of Block 1 in Folkestad’s East.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to City of Wadena, Lot 33 of Block 1 in Folkestad’s East.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to City of Wadena, Lot 37 of Block 1 in Folkestad’s East, Except part of Lot 37 described as: commencing at the SW corner of Lot 37; thence E on and along the S line of Lot 37 90’ to the SE corner of said Lot 37; thence N along the E line 20’; thence NWtly to a point on W line of Lot 37 that is also the SE corner of Lot 38; thence S along the W line of Lot 37 40’ more or less to the point of beginning.
- Jasen C. Andersen and Christine c. Andersen, married to each other, hereby conveys to Trevor J. Horning and Cady A. Nielsen, as jt ten SW1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4, EXCEPT W 30’ and the S 466.69’ of E1/2 SE1/4 NE1/4 all in Section 18, Twp. 138, Rg. 33.
- Community First Bank, fka First National Bank of Menahga & Sebeka, hereby conveys to Michael Hendrickson, aka Michael Hendrickson and Ruthann K. Henrickson, as jt ten, A tract of land in the SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, described as: beginning at a point 500’ E of the SW corner of above described forty; thence due E 200’; thence N 200’; thence W 200’; thence S 200’ to the point of beginning. All lines being parallel with the W & S lines of above described forty.
- Michael Hendrickson, aka Michael Hendrickson and Ruthann K. Hendrickson, married to each other, hereby conveys to Bruce Haataja, A tract of land in the SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, described as: beginning at a point 500’ E of the SW corner of above described forty; thence due E 200’; thence N 200’; thence W 200’; thence S 200’ to the point of beginning. All lines being parallel with the W & S lines of above described forty.
- Steven J. Wollak and Robin L. Wollak, trustees of the Trust Agreement of Steven and Robin Wollak, hereby conveys to Midwest Hunting Group, LLC S 1/2 NE 1/4; NE 1/4 NE 1/4 AND E 1/2 NW 1/4 NE 1/4; AND N 1/2 SE 1/4, except the S 742.5’ of E 1290.66’ thereof.
- Richard Flores and Judy Flores, h&w, hereby conveys to Tiffany Graba, S 51’ of Lot 11 of Block 2 in Cokley’s Addition to Wadena; AND the S 50’ of E 100’ of Lot 2 of Block 1 in Peake and Murray’s Subdivision of Peake’s Second Addition to Wadena.
- Lee E. Tarrell and Linda L. Tarrell, Trustees of the Tarrell Family Revocable Trust hereby conveys to Richard X. Flores and Judith G. Flores, as jt ten, N 330’ of E 660’ of NE 1/4 NW 1/4 of Section 33, Twp. 134, Rg. 34.