The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from Sept 29 to Oct. 4 2019:
- Marvie North, LLC, hereby conveys to Renneberg Holdings, LLC, W 660’ of S1/2 SE1/4 NW1/4, S4, T138, R35; and That part of the NE1/4 SW1/4, S4, T138, R35; described as beginning at the NE corner of said NE1/4 SW1/4; thence W assumed bearing along the N line of said NE1/4 SW1/4, 768’; thence Stly parallel with the E line of said NE1/4 SW1/4, 300’; thence E parallel with said N line, 768’ to the intersection with said E line, thence Ntly along said E line 300’ to the point of beginning, 5.29 acres; and E1/2 NE1/4 of S5, T138, R35, NE1/4 SE1/4 of S5, T138, R35, except the E 50’; and SE1/4 SE1/4 of S5, T138, R35, except the E 50’; and N1/2 NW1/4 of S9, T138, R35 lying Wtly of W row line of Hwy 71, Except the N 100’ and Except that part of the NE1/4 NW1/4 of S9, T138, R35, described as commencing at the NE corner of said NE1/4 NW1/4 thence S 49 deg 44’ W 302.4’ to Wtly row of Hwy 71’ the point of beginning; thence S 89 deg 25’ W 25’; thence S 0 deg 35’ E 25’; thence N 89 deg 25’ E 25’ to said row line of Hwy 71’ thence Ntly 25’ along said row line to the point of beginning; and NE1/4 NE1/4 of S8, T138, R35, except the N 100’ of the E 50’ thereof; and SW1/4 NW1/4 of S4, T138, R35, except the S 100’ thereof.
- Blueberry Pines Golf Club, Inc, aka Blueberry Pines, Inc, hereby conveys to Blueberry Lands, LLC, SW1/4 of S4, T138, R35, EXCEPT that part of the NE1/4 SW1/4, S4, T138, R35; described as beginning at the NE corner of said NE1/4 SW1/4; thence W assumed bearing along the N line of said NE1/4 SW1/4, 768’; thence Stly parallel with the E line of said NE1/4 SW1/4, 300’; thence E parallel with said N line, 768’ to the intersection with said E line, thence Ntly along said E line 300’ to the point of beginning, 5.29 acres; AND That part of the N100’ of N1/2 NW1/4 of S90, T138, R35 lying Wtly of Wtly ROW line of Hwy #71, 5.73 acres; AND N100’ of E 50’ of NE1/4 S8, T138, R35, 0.12 acres; AND E50’ of SE1/4 S5, T138, R35, 2.99 acres; AND S100’ of SW1/4 NW1/4 of S4, T138, R35, 3.04 acres
- Donald R. Hastings and Beatrice H. Hastings, as Trustees of the Hastings Living Trust, hereby conveys to Rachel A. Shipman, That part of Lot 4 in the Kaas-Messer Subdivision of Reserve Lot A in Sunny View Addition to Wadena lying SWtly of a line described as: beginning at the NW corner of said Lot 4; thence SEtly to a point in the Etly line of said Lot 4 distant 20’ SWtly from the NE corner of said Lot and lying NEtly of a line described as beginning at a point in the Wtly line of said Lot 4 distance 71.5’ NEtly from the SW corner of said Lot 4; thence SEtly to a point in the Etly line of said Lot 4 distance 70’ NEtly from the SE corner of said Lot 4.
- Joseph G. McQuiston and Kimberly Ann McQuiston, h&w, hereby conveys to Hagen Roasting LLC, Lot 10 of Block 15 in Town of Wadena.
- Kid Properties, LLC, hereby conveys to Valerie Pearl Bain, Lot 12 of Block 6 in Peake and Murray’s Subdivision of Peake’s Second Addition to Wadena.
- Bradley L. Nelson and Roxanne K. Nelson, h&w, hereby conveys to Jason D. Nelson, That part of the NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 22, in Twp. 135, Rg. 33, described as: begin at the SW corner of said subdivision thence run N on the W line thereof 30 rods; thence run E at right angles 16 rods; thence run S in a line parallel to said W line a distance of 30 rods to the S line of said subdivision; thence run W on said S line to the point of beginning.
- Buckwheat Growers Association of Minnesota, hereby conveys to Dan and Renee Kallevig LLC, That part of the N1/2 SW1/4 of Section 6, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as: to f ind the point of beginning of the tract to be described, commence at the point of intnersection of the N right of way line of Hwy #10, wich the E line of the NE1/4 SW1/4 thence run NWtly along said N row l ine a distance of 1,025’ to the point of beginning, thence continue Wtly along said N row line a distance of 170’ to the SE corner of the tract conveys to Jim Goetz Motors, Inc; thence run N 24 deg 10’ 30” E and along the Etly line of said Jim Goetz Motors, Inc, tract, a distance of 290’; thence run SEtly parallel with said N row line a distance of 170’; thence run S 24 deg 10’ 30” W a distance of 290’ to the point of beginning.
- Methodist Church of Verndale, hereby conveys to Oxenfree Enterprises, LLC, Those parts of Lots 10, 11 and 12 of Block 6 in the plat of Original Townsite of Verndale, lying Wtly of the following described line: commencing t the SW corner of said Lot 12; thence S 59 deg 59’35” E on an assumed bearing along the Stly line of said Lot 12 a distance of 62’ to the point of beginning; thence N 30 deg 17’55” E parallel with the Wtly lines of said lots 10, 11 and 12, a distance of 75.04’ to the Ntly line of said Lot 10 and the herein described line there terminating. Together with and subject to an easement for utility purposes over under and across those parts of said Lot 11 and 12 lying with 5’ on each side of the above described line.
- Valerie Poulos, Trust of the Shamrock Acres Trust, hereby conveys to Timothy W. Gedicke, NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 136, Rg. 35.
- Dale C. Hillig, single person, hereby conveys to Bridger S. Bettin, Lot 34 in Auditor’s Plat of Nimrod Townsite, together with an easement over and across the existing driveway located in Wtly 130’ of Lots 32 and 33, AND together with an easement for use and maintenance of building located in Lot 34 over and across Ntly 10’ of part of Lot 33 in Auditor’s Plat of Nimrod Townsite.
- Tyler M. McGinley and Lizzie D. McGinley, married to each other, hereby conveys to Heather L. Jasmer, Herman E. Jasmer and Bonnie J. Jasmer, as jt ten, SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 27, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.
- Joseph H. Gieske and Bethany F. Gieske, h&w, hereby conveys to Alexandria L. Underwood, N1/2 NW1/4 of Section 3, Twp. 135, Rg. 34.
- Jidy Enterprises LLC, hereby conveys to Randy Lake and Christine Lake, as jt ten, Lot 6 and the W1/2 of Lot 5 of Block 1 in Powers Third Addition to Menhga.
- Kenneth E. Nelson, single person, Susan M. Lindberg and Perry Lindberg, married to each other, hereby conveys to T.H. Improvements, LLC, E 183’ of Outlot No 2 in Stodley’s Beach, EXCEPT the S 300’ thereof, and EXCEPT the E 33’ of existing roadway easement, together with a 33’ wide easement for ingress, egress and utility purposes over and across part of Government Lot 4 and across part of Outlot 2 of Stodley’s Beach.
- Beverly A. Sommars, unremaried widow, hereby conveys to Brett Nelson, Lot 9 of Block 1 in Boe Addition to Verndale.
- Bonita D. Schlecht, an unmarried individual, hereby conveys to Joseph E. Prizler and Sheena Marie Prizler, as jt ten, N 90’ of Lot 4 of Block 2 in Hosner’s Fifth Addition to Wadena.