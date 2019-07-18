Property Transfers and marriage licenses
Wadena County property transfers for July 8-12
• Wayne R. Wilson and Anita M. Wilson, spouses who are married to each other, hereby conveys to Sourcewell, that part of the SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 36, Twp. 134, Rg. 33 described as: commencing at the NE corner of that certain tract conveyed to Meek as specified in deed #180359; thence W along the N line of said Meek Tract a distance of 250'; thence N and parallel with the W right of way line of a dedicated public street known as 8th Street, which abuts the E line of the tract being conveyed herein a distance of 100'; thence E and parallel with the N right of way line of CSAH #3, a distance of 250' to the W right of way line of a dedicated public road known as 8th Street; thence S along the W right of way line of said dedicated public road a distance of 100' to the point of beginning.
• Roger D. Traverse and Kay A. Traverse, married to one another, hereby conveys to Joshua Carpenter and Erin Carpenter, as jt ten, the N 550' of W 792' of NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 10, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, Except the E 355' thereof.
• John A. Aho and Mary J. Aho, married to each other, hereby conveys to Edward G. Brostek and Nancy C. Brostek, as jt ten, part NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 29, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, lying NEtly of GNRR ROW, except easements.
• Henry Hoting, as Personal Representative of Estate of Aleida Hoting, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Kathryn E. Kaufman, Lot 1 and the S ½ of Lot 2 of Block 1 in Burrow's Second Addition to Wadena.
• Amy Lynn Lane, fka Amy Lynn Ament, a single person, hereby conveys to Ryan S. Ament, that part of the E1/2 of Section 32, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as: beginning at the NE corner of said Section 32; thence Stly on and along the E boundary line of said Section 32, a distance of 1,000'; thence NWtly to a point 650' SW diagonally from the said NE corner; thence NWtly to a point 900' W of said NE corner of said Section 32; thence Etly on and along the N boundary line of said Section 32 to the point of beginning.
Marriage licenses July 8 - 12
Joseph John Eugene Cordes, Wadena and Katie Louise Bateson, Wadena.
Jack Leslie Empting, New York Mills to Sandra Sue Green, New York Mills.
Dennis Dean Galbrecht, Deer Creek to Samantha Lynn Lange, Deer Creek.