Property Transfers and marriage licenses

• Roger D. Traverse and Kay A. Traverse, married to one another, hereby conveys to Joshua Carpenter and Erin Carpenter, as jt ten, the N 550' of W 792' of NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 10, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, Except the E 355' thereof.

• John A. Aho and Mary J. Aho, married to each other, hereby conveys to Edward G. Brostek and Nancy C. Brostek, as jt ten, part NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 29, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, lying NEtly of GNRR ROW, except easements.

• Henry Hoting, as Personal Representative of Estate of Aleida Hoting, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Kathryn E. Kaufman, Lot 1 and the S ½ of Lot 2 of Block 1 in Burrow's Second Addition to Wadena.

• Amy Lynn Lane, fka Amy Lynn Ament, a single person, hereby conveys to Ryan S. Ament, that part of the E1/2 of Section 32, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as: beginning at the NE corner of said Section 32; thence Stly on and along the E boundary line of said Section 32, a distance of 1,000'; thence NWtly to a point 650' SW diagonally from the said NE corner; thence NWtly to a point 900' W of said NE corner of said Section 32; thence Etly on and along the N boundary line of said Section 32 to the point of beginning.

Marriage licenses July 8 - 12

Joseph John Eugene Cordes, Wadena and Katie Louise Bateson, Wadena.

Jack Leslie Empting, New York Mills to Sandra Sue Green, New York Mills.

Dennis Dean Galbrecht, Deer Creek to Samantha Lynn Lange, Deer Creek.