Property Transfers and marriage licenses

• Richard E. Twete and Marilyn E. Twete, married to each other, hereby convey to Richard S. Lau and Shelly J. Lau, as jt ten, Lot 3, Block 2, Park View.

• Justin B. Uselman, single person, hereby conveys to Francis J. Caruso, IV, east 314' of the N 264' of NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 9, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, except the following parcel: commencing at the NW corner of said Section 9; thence E on the N line a distance of 2,287.75' to the point of beginning; thence continuing E on Section line 165'; thence at right angles S 264'; thence at right angles W 165'; thence at right angles N 264' to the point of beginning.

• Victor J. Kern, single person, hereby conveys to Jacob J. Rosenthal, the W 528' of the SE1/4 SW1/4, Section 28, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.

• Steve D. Forar, single person, hereby conveys to Loren S. Brownell and Kristy D. Brownell, as jt ten, the SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 34, Twp. 137, Rg. 33, together with an easement over the E 2 rods of the NE1/4 SE1/4, Section 34, Twp. 137, Rg. 33, for ingress and egress.

• Ruth I. Anderson, single person, hereby conveys to Kevin L. Hanlon, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, Block 1, Pettit's Addition to Verndale.

• Ruth I. Anderson, Trustee of the Larry and Ruth Anderson Family Revocable Living Trust, hereby conveys to Kevin Hanlon, Lots 7, 8 and 9, Block 1, Pettit's Addition to Verndale.

• William B. Kimball and Jessica J. Kimball, married to one another, hereby convey to Tyler Scott Masog, that part of the E1/2 E1/2 SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 36, Twp. 134, Rg. 34 lying S of the right of way of the Northern Pacific Railway (now Burlington Northern); and the W 330' of the SE1/4 SW1/4 lying Stly of railroad right of way, Section 36, Twp. 134, Rg. 34.

• David W. Fabian aka David Fabian, single person, hereby conveys to Gary Erickson and

Melanie Erickson, as jt ten, Lot 7, Block 1, Odden Subdivision.

Marriage licenses July 1- 5

• Matthew Clay Sams, Staples to Katrina Jean Plaggerman, Staples.

• Jon Lee Christiansen, Verndale to Brittany Ann Dean, Verndale.

• Joseph Bennett Wood, Jr, Wadena to Becky Sue Wedde, Wadena.

• Marcus John Lueders, Ottertail to Kayla Jean Blair, Henning.