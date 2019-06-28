Property Transfers and marriage licenses

• BGroup 4 LLC, aka BGroup 4, LLC, hereby conveys to Frontier Townhomes, LLC, all of Block 15 in Vetsch's Addition to Staples.

• Michael W. Rollins and Heather E. Rollins, married to each other, hereby conveys to Todd G. Pollema and Jean R. Pollema, a jt ten, Lot 8 of Block 1 in Lakewood Estates.

• E-Enterprises, LLC, hereby conveys to Stave, LLC, Lot 7 and the N 8" of Lot 8 of Block 7 in the Original Townsite of Wadena, EXCEPT alley.

• Kelly L. Pulju and Rebecca K. Pulju, h&w, hereby conveys to Selena Rosenthal, S 50' of Lot 6 of Block 2 in Peake and Murray's Subdivision of Peake's Second Addition to Wadena, less E 8' thereof deeded for alley.

• Warner Land Co, LLC, hereby conveys to Jordan Clark, part of Lot 2 of Block 1 in Stuart's Addition to Wadena, described as: beginning at a point on the S line of said lot 2, 13' W of SE corner thereof, thence N, parallel with E line of said Lot 2, 205' to N line of said Lot 2; thence W in N line of said Lot 3, 200'; thence S in W line of said Lot 2, 20'; thence E parallel with N line of said Lot 2, 68'; thence S 185' to a point on S line of said Lot 2, 62.5' E of SW corner of said Lot 2; thence E on S line of said Lot 2 to point of beginning; together with a perpetual right of way over the W 8' of S 185' of said Lot 2; AND part of Lot 7 of Block 1 in Stuart's Addition to Wadena, MN described as: beginning at a point on the S line of said Lot 7, 13' of the NE corner of Lot 2 of Block 1 in said Stuart's Addition; thence W on S line of said Lot 7, 200'; thence N 60'; thence e 60'; thence N 159' to S line of right of way of NPRR; thence E 140'; thence S 219' to point of beginning, except two tracts.

Marriage licenses

• Grant Michael Charlson, Sheridan, Wyo., and Kaitlyn Joann Bjorkstrand, Park Rapids.

• Jacob John Knudson, Staples and Alicia Leann Wilson, Staples.

• Michael Ellis Nybeck, Deer Creek to Julia Crystal Stenbro, Deer Creek.

• Anthony John Schneider, Wadena to Kaitlyn Rose Braith, Wadena.

• Aaron Bradley Ellingworth, Wadena to Elizabeth Marie Johnson, Wadena.