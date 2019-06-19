Property Transfers and marriage licenses

That part of the SW1/4 NW1/4 lying W of right of way of Great Northern Railway Company; and that part of the SW1/4 lying W of Great Northern Railway Company and N of a line 1983' N of and parallel to S line of SW1/4, all in Section 17, Twp. 134, Rg. 35.

Jalem Investments, LLC, hereby conveys to Trinity J. Junes, a single person, The E1/2 SE1/4 of Section 25, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.

Scott P. Bringgold and Kelly L. Bringgold, married to each other, hereby conveys to Timothy D. Johanning and Jeri S. Johanning; Paul T. Johanning and Kathleen M. Johanning, as jt ten

SW1/4 NW1/4 and NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 2, Twp. 137, Rg. 33; together with a 33' ingress and egress easement over and across the SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 2, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.

Jerald L. Tappe and Patricia A. Tappe, married to one another, hereby conveys to Daniel P. Stelton and Denise M. Stelton, as jt ten, E1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 16, Twp. 137, Rg. 34, AND E 100' of N 462' of W1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 16, Twp. 137, Rg. 34, and lying parallel to their respective lines of said West Half.

Steve Lorentz and Rose Lorentz, h&w, hereby conveys to Jordan L. Hinkle and Jolene C. Hinkle, as jt ten, S 8 acres of NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 30, Twp. 134, Rg. 34.

City of Wadena, hereby conveys to Camille L. Stone and Mark G. Stone as Trustees of the Camille L. Stone Revocable Trust, that part of Lot 7 of Block 1 in Stuart's Addition to Wadena, described as: beginning at the NW corner of Lot 8 in the Re-plat of Engh's Subd of Lot 7, Block 1 in Stuart's Addition to Wadena; thence Wtly along the Ntly line of said Lot 7 a distance of 140'; thence Stly and parallel with the Wtly line of Lot 8 of the Re-Plat of Engh's Subd of Lot 7, Block 1 in Stuart's Addition to Wadena, to the Ntly line of Aldrich Ave SW; thence SEtly along the Ntly line of Aldrich Ave SW to the Wtly line of Lot 8 I n the Re-Plat of Engh's Subd of Lot 7, Block 1 in Stuart's Addition to Wadena; thence Ntly along the Wtly line of Lot 8 of the Re-Plat of Engh's Subd of Lot 7 Block 1 in Stuart's Addition to Wadena, to the point of beginning.

Russell G. Kangas and L. Mary Kangas, h&w, hereby conveys to Jlayne Torma, SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 15, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.

The Gores Company hereby conveys to Gary Pflipsen and Evonna Pflipsen, as jt ten, Lot 1 and that part of Lot 2 of Block 5 of Hosner's Sixth Addition described as: Begin at a point on the S line of said Lot 2 that is 2' E of SW corner thereof, thence run Wtly a distance of 2' to said SW1/4; thence run Ntly to the NW corner of said Lot; thence run Etly on the N line of said lot a distance of 6'; thence run Stly to the point of beginning.

Phyllis Jane Kyrola, single person, hereby conveys to Scott J. Petersen, Jr, SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 11, Twp. 137, Rg. 34.

Marriage licenses from June 3 - June 7:

Brian Carl Selander, New York Mills to Michelle Renee Robertus, Perham.

Adam Joe Wutzke, Verndale to Traci Kay Richter, Bertha.

Raymond Jon Baumgart, Sebeka to Lacey Jae Hendrickx, Sebeka.