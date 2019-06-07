Property Transfers and marriage license

• Wadena Lodge No 156 AF & AM hereby conveys to E-Enterprises, LLP, N 8" of Lot 8 and all of Lot 7, Block 7 except alley Original Townsite of Wadena.

• Cheryl A. Bergmann, single, hereby conveys to Christopher L. Glander and Kristen M. Glander, married to each other as jt ten, the Ntly 75' of part of Government Lot 1 of Section 11, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, described as beginning at the SW corner of said Lot 1 which is the NW corner of Lot 8 of Block 2 in Tappe's Sunset Beach; thence E in the S line of said Lot 1, 300'; thence N at right angles 250'; thence W parallel with said S line of said Lot 1, 200' to the shoreline of Blueberry Lake, thence SWtly following said shore line to the point of beginning, less tract of land previously deeded which is the Wtly 165' of the Stly 100' of above described tract; together with right of ways for ingress and egress; AND that part of Government Lot 1 described as beginning at the SW corner of said Lot 1 which is the NW corner of Lot 8 of Block 2 in Tappe's Sunset Beach; thence E in the S line of said Lot 1, 300'; thence N at right angles 175'; thence W parallel with said S line of said Lot 1 to the shoreline of Blueberry Lake, thence SWtly following said shore line to the point of beginning, less part of Government Lot 1, and subject to non-exclusive ease for driveway; together with a right of way for ingress and egress over the E 12' of Lot 8 of Block 2 in Tappe's Sunset Beach.

• Harry E. Tichy and Susan G. Tichy, h&w, hereby conveys to Amber J. Templin, Lot 24 of Block 2 in Folkestad's Third Addition, except part described as beginning at the SWtly corner of said Lot 24, thence NEtly in the S line of said lot, 8'; thence NWtly to the NW corner of said Lot; thence SEtly in the Wtly line of said Lot to the SWtly corner of said Lot, being the point of beginning; AND all that part of the S 20' of that part of Government Lot 2, Section 7, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, lying N of the N line of Folkestad's Third Addition and lying E of the East line of Bretz Addition, containing 0.08 acres.

• Lisa Nicoll, Personal Rep of the Estate of Milton L. Cunningham, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Todd Uselman and Barbara L. Uselman, as jt ten, NW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, Except the N 480' of the W 360' of the NW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, AND Except a 45' wide strip of land located in the NW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, lying 22.5' on each side of a described line; AND S1/2 NE1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, Except that part lying S & E of CAR #127, together with an easement for ingress and egress over and across a 45' wide strip of land located in the NW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.

• Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands, LLC, hereby conveys to Dannie Burkholder, single person, NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 27, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.

• Gary L. Pflipsen and Evonna F. Pflipsen, h&w, hereby conveys to Philip N. Schmitz, Lot 9 of Block 4 in Whitney's First Addition to Wadena.

• Linda M. Stoecker, a single person, hereby conveys to Jason L. Johnson and Nicole K. Johnson, as jt ten, E1/2 S1/2 SE1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 2, Twp. 135, Rg. 34.

Marriage license

Korey Lee Fritz, Deer Creek to Tera Jean Grewing, Deer Creek.