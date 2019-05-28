Property transfers and marriage license

• Carol L. Ford, single person, hereby conveys to Jessica Semler, Lot 8 of Block 1 in Park Estates.

• Linda L. Horsager, Trustee of the Linda Lee Horsager Revocable Trust, hereby conveys to Paul A. Hunke and Shelby A. Hunke, Trustees or successors in Trust, under the Hunke Family Revocable Living Trust, SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 9, Twp. 135, Rg. 34.

• Eldon D. Immonen and Ann E. Immonen, h&w, hereby conveys to Hayden L. Eckman and Jarissa Eckman, as jt ten, lot 9 in Hosner's Addition to Wadena and part of Lot 9 in Hosner's Addition to Wadena, described as: beginning at the SE corner of said Lot 9; thence W in S line of said Lot 9, 68.9'; thence S in W line of said Lot 8, 102.7'; thence E in S line of said Lot 8, 68.9'; thence Ntly 102.7'; more or less to point of beginning.

• Roger A. Braith and Vivian Braith, h&w, hereby conveys to Patrick E. Flanagan and Teresa M. Flanagan, h&w as jt ten, that part of Government Lot 2, Section 13, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, lying Etly of the Etly right of way line of Wadena Co Rd #30, except tract deeded to Wadena County in Book 11 of Misc, Page 637.

• George C. Warn and Betty A. Warn, aka Elizabeth A. Warn, h&w, hereby conveys to Brandon J. Sterriker and Paige M. Sterriker, h&w as jt ten, Lot 1 of Block 3 in High View Estates.

• Potlatch TRS Minnesota, LLC, hereby conveys to Colby Schmidt, a single person, E1/2 SW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 23, Twp. 135, Rg. 33, together with and reserving permanent, non-exclusive easements.

• Marjorie J. Cole, Janet M. Spreiter, Dennis J. Richter, Mary B. Denny, Trustees of the James J. Richter Trust Agreement and the Virginia A. Richter Trust Agreement, hereby conveys to Matthew Richter and Jacqueline Lilleodden, as jt ten, all that part of the NW1/4 and the N1/2 SW1/4 of Section 33, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, lying Stly of a described line; Except the S 795' of the W 436' of NW1/4 SW1/4, and EXCEPT the W 636' of the N 162' of the S 956' of the NW1/4 SW1/4, all in Section 33, Twp. 134, Rg. 35.

• Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands, LLC, hereby conveys to Todd P. Erickson and Glennda C. Erickson, h&w as jt ten, Government Lot 2 (NW1/4 NE1/4) of Section 23, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.

• Robert J. Anderson and Shirley A. Anderson, h&w, hereby conveys to Mark A. Motschenbacher and Lea Ann Motschenbacher, as jt ten, all that part of the SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 7, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, lying Etly, Stly and SEtly of a described line; containing 11.39 acres more or less.

• Douglas L. Wright and Debra J. Wright, h&w, hereby conveys to Tiffany L. Shelton, Lot 9 of Block 44 in Northern Pacific Addition to Wadena.

• Sandra J. Odden and David J. Odden, married to each other, hereby conveys to Paul Longley and Sandi Longley, as jt ten, Lot 3 of Block 4 in First Addition to High View Estates.

• McGarty-Flynn Family Limited Partnership, hereby conveys to Michael L. Stidmon, a married person and Alexander M. Stidmon, a single person, as jt ten; NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 17, Twp. 137, Rg. 33, except the W 50'; AND SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 17, Twp. 137, Rg. 33, except the W 50' of S 900', and also except that portion lying Ntly of centerline of 318 th Street.

• Steven H. Thompson and Kristin M. Thompson, h&w, hereby conveys to Emma Flanigan, part of the NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 6, Twp. 135, Rg. 34, described as: beginning at a point 455' S and 33' W of NE corner of said subdivision; thence W parallel with the N line of said Subdivision, 150'; thence S, parallel with the E line of said Subdivision, 125'; thence E parallel with the N line of said Subdivision, 150'; thence N parallel with the E line of said Subdivision, and 33' W thereof, a distance of 125'; to the point of beginning, containing 43/100 of an acres.

Marriage license

Aksel Susai Thomas, Northville MI, to Tisha Kay Pedersen, New York Mills.