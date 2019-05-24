Property Transfers

• Marcia J. Green, single person, hereby conveys to Tyler S. Sonenstahl, S1/2 S1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 16, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.

• THEODORE Ray Nelson and Sarah Jane Nelson, Trustees under the Theodore Ray and Sarah Jane Nelson Family Revocable Living Trust, hereby conveys to Morris Benson and Cindy Benson, as jt ten, part of the SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 7, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the SW corner of said SW1/4 SE1/4; thence E 696' to the W line of the Co Rd, thence N along the W line of said Co Rd, 489.71' to the point of beginning; thence W parallel with the S line of said SW1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 105.60' thence N at right angles a distance of 108.50'; thence E parallel with the S line of said SW1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 120' to the W line of said Co Rd; thence SWtly along the W line of said Co Rd a distance of 109.43' to point of beginning; AND part of the SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 7, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the SW corner, thence E 696' to the W line of Co Rd, thence N along W line of said Co Rd. 469.69' to a point of beginning; thence Ntly along W li 20.22' to the SE corner of the tract heretofore conveyed to grantee, thence W parallel with the S line of said SW1/4 SE1/4 105.6' to the SW corner of said tract, thence S at right angles 20'; thence E parallel with the S line of said SW12/4 SE1/4 103' to the point of beginning.

• Dale C. Hillig, a single person, hereby conveys to TG Enterprises, LLC, Lots 54 and 55 in Auditors Plat in Nimrod Townsite.

• Carol L. Ford, single person, hereby conveys to Jessica Semler, Lot 8 of Block 1 in Park Estates.

• Linda L. Horsager, Trustee of the Linda Lee Horsager Revocable Trust, hereby conveys to Paul A. Hunke and Shelby A. Hunke, Trustees or successors in Trust, under the Hunke Family Revocable Living Trust, SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 9, Twp. 135, Rg. 34.