Property Transfers: March 4 - 8 edition

• Lugene Carvao, single person, hereby conveys to Wes Borneman and Denise Borneman, as jt ten, Lot 7 and the N1/2 of Lot 8 in the Townsite of Sebeka.

• Nina G. Lewis, fka Nina G. Smart, a single person, hereby conveys to Jeff Schindeldecker and Monica Schindeldecker, as jt ten with right of survivorship and not as tenants in common, Part of the NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 1, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, described as follows: beginning at the SW corner of Lot 1, Malchow's Lake Addition to Twin Lakes, which is also the SE corner of Government Lot 2 in above Section; thence N along the E side of Government Lot 2, approximately 490.5' to the SE side of Co Rd #4, thence along the SE side of the Co Rd #4 in a SWtly direction a distance of 329' to a point, thence SEtly a distance of approximately 400' to the lakeshore of Twin lakes, thence NEtly along the NW shore of Twin Lakes a distance of approximately 65' to the point of beginning.

• Stephen Anthony Goeden and Randee Donat, h&w, hereby conveys to Bobbie L. Heidemann, that part of the E1/2 S1/4 of Section 9, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as follows: commencing at the NE corner of said E1/2 SW1/4; thence on an assumed bearing of S along the E line of said E1/2 SW1/4 a distance of 889.40'; thence on a bearing of W a distance of 40'; thence on a bearing of S a distance of 442.58' to the NEtly right of way of MN Hwy #10; thence N 63 deg 16' 44" W along said right of way a distance of 298.36' to the point of beginning of tract to be described; thence continuing N 63 deg 16' 44" W along said right of way a distance of 218.91'; thence N 65 deg 33' 28" E a distance of 282.73'; thence S 16 deg 1' 20" W a distance of 224.12' to the point of beginning and there terminating.

• Clinton W. Makela and Alice D. Makela, married to one another, hereby conveys to Christina Pickar, the Stly 100' of Lot 2, Outlots to the Village of Menahga, EXCEPT the Etly 290' thereof.

• Mark Casey Hand, single, hereby conveys to Tasha Mary Eckman and Garrett L.A. Bruce, as jt ten, E1/2 E1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 21, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, less and except parcel conveyed to St of MN in WD in Book 19 of deeds on page 211 for highway purposes.

• Richard H. Ronnebaum and Sheila M. Ronnebaum, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jason P. Fix and Gail M. Fix, as jt ten, that part of the N1/2 S1/2 SW1/4 NE1/4 E of Hwy #71, Section 9, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, except railroad, less S 60' thereof, and less all that part of the W 657' of N 36' of S 96' of the N1/2 S1/2 SW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 9, Twp. 138, TG. 35, lying Etly of now abandoned railroad right of way.

• James M. Palokangas and Ellen M. Palokangas, h&w, hereby conveys to Robert L. Gilbertson and Pamela E. Gilbertson, as jt ten, NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 12, Twp. 137, Rg. 35; AND SE1/4 SW1/4 and SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 1, Twp. 137, Rg. 35.