Property Transfers for Dec. 24-28

Lane D. Waldahl and Donna Waldahl, Trustees of the Lane D. Waldahl Revocable Trust dated Feb. 2, 2016, hereby convey to Erika Penner and Martin Penner, as jt ten, Lots 17 and 18, Block 1, Shady Acres.

Naomi J. Stone, Settlor and Trustee of The Ralph and Naomi Stone Family Revocable Living Trust dated Jan. 15, 2010, hereby convey to Kory R. Stave, single person, all that part of the NW1/4 NE1/4, Section 33, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, EXCEPT that part lying NEtly of the Right-of-Way of Trunk Highway 10 and EXCEPT that part of the Right-of-Way of the Northern Pacific Railroad now known as the Burlington Northern Railroad.