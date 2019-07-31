The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County during the week of July 22:
- Sandra Hendrickson, single person, hereby conveys to Sandra Sneed, Lot 14 of Block 2 in Jordan’s First Addition to Wadena.
- Bernard P. Dahlvang and Pamela H. Dahlvang, h&w, hereby conveys to James Dailey, NE 1/4 SW 1/4 of Section 13, Twp. 136, Rg. 33, including an easement for ingress and egress over and across the N 2 rods of N 1/2 NW 1/4 SW 1/4 of Section 13, Twp. 136, Rg. 33 for roadway purposes and appurtenant to the NE 1/4 SW 1/4 of 13-136-33.
- James Dailey, aka James E. Dailey, and Shelley Dailey, h&w, hereby conveys to Christopher J. Arnold and Katherine M. Arnold, Trustees or successors, of the Christopher J. Arnold Revocable Trust Agreement, NE 1/4 SW 1/4 of Section 13, Twp. 136, Rg. 33, including an easement for ingress and egress over and across the N 2 rods of N 1/2 NW 1/4 SW 1/4 of Section 13, Twp. 136, Rg. 33 for roadway purposes and appurtenant to the NE 1/4 SW 1/4 of 13-136-33.
- Brian J. Hotakainen, single person, hereby conveys to Matthew A. Van Riesen and Sheila M. Van Riesen, married to each other as jt ten, That portion of the W1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 14, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, described as: beginning at the NW corner of said NW1/4 SE1/4; thence E along the N line of said NW1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 300’; thence at a right angle of said N line of said NEW1/4 SE1/4, S a distance of 950’; thence 300’ W, parallel with the N line of said NW1/4 SE1/4; thence 950’ N along the W quarter section line N to the point of beginning.
- Kelly Diane Bienusa and Patrick Bienusa, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Heidi J. Storry, Lot 1 of Block 1 in Sunrise Acres. Grant Charles Leritz and Abigail Kathryn Leritz, fka Abigail Kathryn Ewert, h&w, hereby conveys to Caleb Kreklau, N 613’ of W 350’ of SW 1/4 NW 1/4 of Section 5, Twp. 136, Rg. 34, Subject to an easement for ingress and egress over and across the N 30’ of the SW1/4 NW1/4 of said Section 5.
- William J. Callahan, single person, Marsha Callahan-Ness and Richard Ness, married to each other, hereby conveys to Karen Skoog and Elmer Skoog, married to each other, as jt ten, Lot 3 and the NEtly 5’ of Lot 4 of Block 2 of Stomberg’s First Addition to Menahga, and that portion of that vacated 20’ alley in Ristinen’s Addition which lies between Lot 3 and NEtly 5’ of Lot 4 of Block 2 and the shoreline of Spirit Lake.
- Duane D. Swanson and Rita J. Swanson, married to each other, hereby convey to Laura Cusey, Lots 7 and 8 of Block 3 in First Revision of part of Nimrod.
- Brett Drexler and Alisha Dexter, married to each other, and Jeffrey Drexler and Joan Drexler, married to each other, and Jesse Drexler, single person, hereby convey to WMDS, LLC, All that part of the SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 33, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, described as follows: Commencing at the SW corner of said SE1/4 SE1/4; thence on an assumed bearing of N 00° 30 min 00 sec W along the W line of said SE1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 330’ to the point of beginning of the tract to be described; thence continuing N 00° 30 min 00 sec W along said W line a distance of 337.57’; thence S 89° 49 min 42 sec E a distance of 620.33’ to the Wtly right-of-way of an existing roadway; thence S 09° 45 min 52 sec E along said right-of-way a distance of 246.43’; thence S 00° 30 min 00 sec E along said right-of-way a distance of 94.82’; thence N 89° 49 min 42 sec W a distance of 660’ to the point of beginning and there terminating.
- US Bank NA, formerly Northern City National Bank of Duluth, Trustee of the Trust created under the Last Will and Testament of Robert Sharp Fletcher, deceased, for the Benefit of Rosalie F. Colhoun and Issue, hereby convey, as set out, unto 1/3 Lynn Colhoun, 1/3 Lisa B. Jeffery, 1/3 Stephen D. Colhoun III, All of Grantor’s right, title and interest in and to all of the oil, gas and other minerals in and under and that may be produced from the lands described below, situated in Wadena County, State of Minnesota, and including but not limited to any and all after-discovered mineral interests of whatsoever kind or character wherever situated, whether or not said mineral interests be omitted from or incorrectly described in said deed, to-wit: SW1/4 SE1/4, Section 6, and Lot 1 (47ac) and SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 7, Twp. 137, Rg. 33, together with the right of ingress and egress at all times for the purpose of mining, drilling, exploring, operating and developing said lands for oil, gas and other minerals, storing, handling, transporting and marketing the same therefrom with the right to remove from said land all of Grantee’s property and improvements.
Marriage licenses
- Richard Leroy Boyer, Osakis, to Pauline Kay Born, Perham.
- Kevin William Tumberg, Wadena, to Courtney Mary Volkmann, Deer Creek.
- Justin Paul Barber to Amanda Beth Patron, both of Sebeka.