BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Bloomington-based Toro on Wednesday, Feb. 17, issued a recall for a walk-behind snowblower due to reported auger issues that could pose an amputation hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The model, a 2021 Toro Power Max 826 (Model 37802), has been the subject of five reports of the auger failing to disengage when the control lever is released. No injuries have been reported, the CPSC said.

Toro has distributed about 6,700 units of this model, which has been sold at The Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Toro-authorized dealers, all in-store or online.

Consumers with this model should stop using the snowblower and contact a Toro-authorized dealer for a free repair or call toll-free at 833-254-8856.