Thanks to community donations, Perham Health is well-stocked on N95 masks.

In an effort to conserve supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) and to be prepared for future needs as the COVID-19 outbreak continues, Perham Health is accepting additional PPE items:

Disposable face masks

Homemade face masks

Disposable gowns

Safety goggles and glasses

Donations can be dropped off in the marked container on the top of the loading ramp at the loading dock at the back of the Perham Health building, according to a news release.

Homemade masks are being used at Perham Living by staff members caring for residents with no symptoms. The use of homemade masks help assure that Perham Health has CDC-approved surgical masks for the eventual surge of COVID-19 patients, according to the release.

Instructions on how to make homemade masks can be found at allinahealth.org/-/media/allina-health/files/mask-sewing-how-to.pdf.

If you have questions or would like more information, contact Maggie Fresonke at 218-347-1887 or maggie.fresonke@perhamhealth.org.