Tri-County Health Care Emergency Medical Services will host an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic course beginning Monday, Jan. 27 through May 4. It will be held Monday and Thursday nights from 6 - 10 p.m., with some Saturdays possible, at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena.

This course provides 144 hours of instruction and classroom, practical and emergency room education, along with CPR Fisdap and skills testing, according to a TCHC news release. It teaches all skills necessary for individuals to provide emergency medical care at a Basic Life Support level with an ambulance service or other specialized service. These skills include anatomy and physiology, documentation, lifting and moving, communication, airway management, patient assessment and cardiac arrest management.

Upon successful completion of this course, participants will be eligible to take the National Registry test and certify as an EMT-Basic in the state of Minnesota. The EMT-Basic must complete 24 state to 48 national hours of continuing education every two years to maintain certification.

The cost for the course is $1,050. Pre-registration is required, and there is a maximum capacity of 15 spots. To register, go to TCHC.org or contact paramedic Renee Miller at 218-632-8738 or renee.miller@tchc.org.