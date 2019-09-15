Wylan was born at 2:20 a.m., Monday, Jan. 6, to Codi and Brent Haataja of Menahga. Wylan weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19 inches long at birth. His proud siblings are Addilynn, Raeliegh and Emmylou.

It took an early arrival to achieve the New Year’s baby designation, with baby Wylan being delivered a week earlier than expected. Codi and Brent are excited about adding a son to the family after having three daughters.

“That’s the most exciting thing and we’ve been waiting for it,” Codi said.

Brent is looking forward to Wylan helping to level the playing field in the household. “It feels good to not be so outnumbered,” he said with a laugh.

Baby Wylan was delivered by Dawn Dahlgren-Roemmich, certified nurse midwife. While Codi and Brent live in Menahga, they have had all four of their children delivered at Tri-County because of the positive experience and care of the staff.

“We’re closer to Park Rapids, but I choose to come here because I love their obstetrics department and their staff,” Codi said. “They are always nice and I love having my babies here.”

Families who deliver at Tri-County Health Care receive the following: $40 Wadena Chamber Bucks, 10 punches to the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center, two tickets to the Cozy Theatre, a fuzzy robe for the mother, a choice of either an infant car seat and a case of diapers, a free visit with a lactation specialty nurse, free meals for birth coaches during the entire stay and a complimentary home visit by a TCHC nurse. Parents also receive a package of diapers, one-on-one visits with prenatal educators, a 30-minute free massage coupon and free prenatal classes during pregnancy. The Haataja family received a gift basket with baby blankets, sleepers and books from Caring Heart Boutique as part of a New Year’s gift package.