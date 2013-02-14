Tri-County Health Care has released the first designs of their new construction project scheduled to start groundbreaking in July.

You can get an even closer look at the project at an upcoming forum. TCHC and Joel Beiswenger, president and CEO, will host four public forums over two days to give a sneak peek of the Tri-County building project.

At each session, Beiswenger will give a 20-minute presentation that will include project updates, artist renderings of the inside and outside of the building and time for questions and answers, according to a TCHC news release. Following the presentation, community members will have the opportunity to tour room mockups for the new building. The forums are free and open to the public.

The content for each forum will be the same, so community members need only attend one, if desired. It will be hosted at the old Family Dollar building, located at 10 Aldrich Ave. SE in Wadena.

Dates and times include: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 19 at 1:30 p.m.