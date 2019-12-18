FERGUS FALLS — The Northstar Behavioral Health facility is now open here after the Otter Tail County community development agency and the city of Fergus Falls partnered with NBH to bring addiction services to the area.

The chemical dependency and mental health treatment facility hosted a public house on Tuesday, Dec. 17, to highlight the addiction recovery services it will provide to the community. The new 60-bed facility will provide comprehensive care to residents in need of addiction services.

NBH is a St. Paul-based company that provides services for people experiencing substance abuse disorders or are suffering from mental health concerns. The previously vacant building on Western Avenue in Fergus Falls was renovated.

According to NBH, the facility will offer a high-intensity, 90-day medicated-assisted treatment residential program, intensive outpatient services, mental health services, medical services, nonemergency transportation services and sober living.

The facility will open one male-only wing in January to begin services and will phase in other wings and services over the next three years. The facility has a homelike atmosphere with a shared living and dining room. Clients will stay in a double room and share in chores at the facility. A typical day will include six hours of programming, health education classes, evening meetings and occasional outings. Local addiction counselors, nurses and mental health professionals have been hired.