Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Thursday, Oct. 24, the appointment of Wadena Family Practice Physician John Pate to the Emergency Medical Service Regulatory Board.

Pate's term expires Jan. 9, 2023.

Pate is also Medical Director for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for Wadena, Bertha and Henning, First Responder Medical Advisor, and a family practice provider with Tri-County Health Care.