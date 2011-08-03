Originally from New Ulm, Dr. Harsha received her undergraduate degree from the Lewis & Clark College in Portland, OR, and her medical degree from the Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA. She completed her residency at Contra Costa Family Medicine Residency in Martinez, CA. Dr. Harsha is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

As a family medicine physician, Dr. Harsha provides full-spectrum care, and has special interests in women’s health and global healthcare. She has lived and worked in West Africa and Nepal, where she helped improve healthcare for pregnant women and children in extremely under-served settings.

Dr. Harsha is now seeing patients at Lakewood’s Staples clinic. To schedule an appointment with her, call 218-894-1515 or visit lakewoodhealthsystem.com to schedule online.