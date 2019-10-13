Lakewood Health System now offers online scheduling for family practice clinic visits. Appointments can be made via desktop computer, tablets or smart phones for quick, easy access to care, according to a Lakewood Health System news release.

Patients will have the ability to book multiple appointment types, including physicals, well-child checks, family practice OB, new patient, and even short office visits for those unexpected illnesses. “Online scheduling is a great opportunity for us to improve access to care for our patients,” says Missy Lindow, Director of Clinic Operations and Access.

Appointments can be scheduled for months out, or the same day, as patients are able to select a provider, visit type and location. “We especially like this option for those occasions where patients need to be seen quickly,” said Lindow. “If you or your child unexpectedly wake up feeling poorly, you can find a provider with availability, and in most cases be seen that same day.”

Online scheduling is available at lakewoodhealthsystem.com