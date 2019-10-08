Dr. Mary Holm is the newest obstetrician/gynecologist (OB/GYN) to join the Lakewood Health System medical staff.

Originally from Tulare, SD, Dr. Holm received her undergraduate degree from Concordia College in Moorhead, and her medical degree from the University of South Dakota School of Medicine. She completed her residency at Oakwood Hospital in Dearborn, Mich. Dr. Holm is a member of the North Dakota Society of OB/GYN and the American College of OB/GYN, according to a Lakewood Helath Systems news release.

Holm is married with three grown children. Their family loves lake living, travel, outdoor activities, and a great cup of coffee.

Dr. Holm sees patients at Lakewood’s Staples and Pillager clinics. To schedule an appointment with her, call 218-894-1515.