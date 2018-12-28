Tri-County Health Care hosts orthopedic, arthritis seminars

Robertson offers knee, hip and shoulder replacements, which are reliable options for those with damaged and arthritic joints when physical therapy, medication or life modifications don't help.

The seminars are free and open to the public. The content for each seminar will be the same, so community members need only attend one, if desired. Light refreshments will be served. The times and dates are as follows:

• 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, Monday, Jan. 7, at, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Henning

• 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 4 at Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School Robertson Theatre, Wadena

• 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 4, at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Menahga

To see alternate dates in case of inclement weather, visit TCHC.org. For more information about the seminars or orthopedics at Tri-County, contact Medley Shamp, joint care coordinator, at 218-632-8768.