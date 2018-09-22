Family nurse practitioner joins TCHC's Sebeka team

"Providing care at any stage of life, nursing provides more than treatments. We develop nurturing relationships and incorporate modalities that optimize care," she said. "Once I started my nursing career, I just never stopped pursuing the next level. Now as a doctorate family nurse practitioner, I am excited to incorporate all aspects of nursing that I love into patient-provider relationships optimizing health outcomes."

A native of Parkers Prairie, Sugg and her husband, Edward, have three children and recently added a yellow lab into the mix. Her family loves sports, and their main hobbies include hunting, fishing and camping.

For more information or to make an appointment with Sugg, call (218) 837-5333 or visit TCHC.org.