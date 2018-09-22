Family nurse practitioner joins TCHC's Sebeka team
Dawn Sugg, family nurse practitioner, recently joined the Tri-County Health Care team at the Sebeka clinic.
Sugg started out as an LPN working in long-term care and hospice. After she received her RN, she moved to Montana and worked in a newborn nursery, obstetrics, medical/surgical and emergency department. The last seven years of her nursing career have been spent as a flight RN, transporting critical care patients via fixed wing aircraft to trauma medical centers. She has a Doctorate of Nursing Practice and is board certified by the Minnesota Board of Registered Nursing and Montana Board of Registered Nursing.
"Providing care at any stage of life, nursing provides more than treatments. We develop nurturing relationships and incorporate modalities that optimize care," she said. "Once I started my nursing career, I just never stopped pursuing the next level. Now as a doctorate family nurse practitioner, I am excited to incorporate all aspects of nursing that I love into patient-provider relationships optimizing health outcomes."
A native of Parkers Prairie, Sugg and her husband, Edward, have three children and recently added a yellow lab into the mix. Her family loves sports, and their main hobbies include hunting, fishing and camping.
For more information or to make an appointment with Sugg, call (218) 837-5333 or visit TCHC.org.