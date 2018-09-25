Tri-County Health Care introduces eClinic service

After logging on to eClinic, patients complete a brief online interview through which they enter their symptoms and health history information. Once a patient's information is entered, a provider will review the interview results and then respond with a diagnosis and treatment plan. If medication is appropriate, prescriptions will be sent to the patient's preferred pharmacy for pickup.

For a straight fee of $25, patients can be treated virtually for common health conditions including cold and flu, pink eye, allergies, heartburn, bladder infections and more. Patients can access eClinic 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with providers responding within one hour if you submit your interview between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

"We're excited to offer this new service to our community members," said Ben Hess, M.D., chief medical officer. "TCHC's eClinic gives patients a convenient, reliable option for health care when they are suffering from minor illnesses, especially after hours or on weekends."

To launch eClinic, Tri-County partnered with Zipnosis, a virtual care technology company that helps leading health systems provide online access to health care services, meeting the needs of patients while improving access to care and maximizing clinical capacity.

For more information or to access the service, visit TCHC.org/eclinic.