TCHC Foundation introduces first All Heart Gala

The evening kicks off with a silent auction and social hour, followed by an elegant dinner, live auction and entertainment by Duelly Noted, a one-of-a-kind dueling pianos act that plays favorite hits from the 1960s to today.

This year, the auctions are stocked with a variety of high-quality items such as a 10-day South African safari hunt for four, with trophy fees for one blesbuck and one impala for each hunter as well as luxurious thatched chalets and all meals included. Other auction items include a hand-carved Yellowstone cutthroat trout by local artist Paul Sparks, an autographed baseball by former Twins announcer John Gordon, a Canadian fly-in fishing trip and more.

The purpose of the gala is to celebrate the success of the Foundation in 2018, such as its funding of grants for the purchase of a CPR device for local emergency responders and a steamroller for occupational therapy. The event will also raise funds to be used in Tri-County's rehab and sports medicine department.

For more auction information or to register, go to tchc.maestroweb.com.