TCHC to host flu clinics

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by a virus. Severity of the illness ranges from mild to severe. Older individuals, children and those with certain health conditions are most at risk for complications. The best way to prevent the spread of influenza is to receive the flu vaccination.

Tri-County's flu clinics will be held on the following dates:

• Wadena — Tuesday, Oct. 9; Wednesday, Oct. 17 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Sebeka — Wednesday, Oct. 10 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Verndale — Thursday, Oct. 11 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Ottertail — Monday, Oct. 15 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Bertha — Tuesday, Oct. 16 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Henning — Thursday, Oct. 18 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pre-registration is encouraged by calling the clinic of your choice. Visit TCHC.org for more information.